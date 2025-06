Source: New Zealand Police

State Highway 6/Lightband Road, Hope is closed following a crash.

The two-vehicle crash near Clover Road was reported just after 8:30pm.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Detours are in place.

