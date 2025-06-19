India: Stop unlawful deportations and protect Rohingya refugees – Amnesty International

Source: Amnesty International

The Indian government must immediately halt all deportations of Rohingya men, women and children, recognize them as refugees and treat them with the dignity and protection they deserve under international human rights law, Amnesty International said ahead of World Refugee Day.

In just the last month, the Indian authorities allegedly deported at least 40 Rohingya refugees, including children and older people, by forcing them off a naval ship and giving them life jackets before abandoning them in international waters near Myanmar. In a separate incident, authorities also forced over 100 Rohingya refugees across the border into Bangladesh.

“From Zoroastrians and Tibetans to Afghans, Bangladeshis and Sri Lankan Tamils, India has long been a sanctuary for those fleeing persecution. But the Government of India’s recent actions which includes dumping Rohingya refugees at sea and forcefully deporting refugees without following any due procedure, unfortunately betrays this proud tradition. History will remember how the government chose to treat the persecuted when they knocked on our door for safety,” said Aakar Patel, chair of the board of Amnesty International India.

“The Indian government treats us like criminals”

On 8 May, Indian authorities detained at least 40 Rohingya refugees living in Delhi, many of whom held identification documents issued by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), according to their relatives who spoke with Amnesty International. The refugees were then blindfolded, flown to the far-off Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and transferred onto an Indian naval vessel.

In the Andaman Sea, the refugees were allegedly given life jackets and forced into the water, leaving them with no choice but to attempt to swim to an island in Myanmar’s territory. Speaking to Amnesty International, a relative of one of the Rohingya refugees said, “Once they reached ashore, they called us using the phone of a fisherman… After that we haven’t heard from them. We are very worried about their safety.” While the refugees are believed to have reached the shore safely, their current location and condition remain unknown.

A few days later, over 100 Rohingya refugees detained at the Matia Transit Detention Centre in Assam, the largest such facility in India, were transported by bus and then forced across the eastern border into Bangladesh, reportedly without being granted access to any formal legal process or asylum review.

On 17 May, two Rohingya refugees filed a petition urging India’s Supreme Court to intervene and immediately halt further deportations. However, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea, with the judge questioning the credibility of the “beautifully crafted story” lacking substantive evidence, while criticizing the timing of the petition filed during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

Speaking to Amnesty International on the condition of anonymity due to the fear of reprisal, a Rohingya refugee based in India said, “We are living in constant fear of being deported. Even though we hold UNHCR refugee cards, the Indian government treats us like criminals. In the past few months, so many of my relatives and fri