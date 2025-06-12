Greenpeace – Shane Jones indicates NZ’s entire EEZ now open for oil and gas free-for-all

Source: Greenpeace



In a speech to the energy industry in Singapore this week, Shane Jones signalled a major change to New Zealand’s oil and gas exploration rules.

It appears the Government plans to remove restrictions that previously limited oil and gas exploration to defined block offer areas and instead allow oil and gas companies to apply for exploration permits across all of New Zealand’s territory.

Greenpeace has condemned the move, warning it risks turning Aotearoa into a free-for-all for the oil and gas industry, threatening the climate, marine life and the coastline.

“Ending the oil and gas exploration ban was bad enough – but this entirely new free-for-all approach could see multinational oil corporations carrying out risky deep sea drilling anywhere in New Zealand’s oceans,” says Greenpeace spokesperson Gen Toop.

“This is a giant leap backwards for the climate. Opening up all of New Zealand’s ocean and land to oil and gas exploration is reckless – it flies in the face of what the science says is needed to avoid climate catastrophe.”

“The climate science is clear. We cannot afford to burn known fossil fuel reserves, let alone search for more. This latest move by Shane Jones is climate denial in action.”

“Luxon’s Government cannot continue to claim that they take climate change remotely seriously while opening up the entire ocean in New Zealand to fossil fuel extraction,” says Toop.