DRT-Sand: The First Step of Civilization in the Desert, Powered by Nanotechnology

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 June 2025 – As the construction industry faces material shortages and climate-driven infrastructure needs, an unexpected resource is gaining importance: desert and sea sand. Once considered unsuitable, this abundant material is now reimagined through advanced technology as a high-performance input with transformative potential.

In response to this opportunity, Thailand’s Doctor T Company Limited—a recognized leader in nanotechnology innovation across multiple industries—has announced a strategic expansion into advanced construction materials. The company’s latest breakthrough, DRT-Sand, is engineered for new growth opportunities across dry-sand regions worldwide, where harsh environmental conditions and infrastructure needs intersect. Designed for flexibility, DRT-Sand also works with ocean sand, expanding its relevance in coastal and dry regions.

Amid a global shortage of high-quality river sand and rising construction demand, DRT-Sand introduces a proprietary nanofilm-coated desert sand substrate. This breakthrough transforms previously unusable sand into a water-resistant, dust-proof, and weather-tolerant material ideal for cement mixes or use with alternative binders. It addresses the escalating “sand crisis” while aligning with Doctor T’s commitment to sustainability.

DRT-Sand offers a platform for scalable, sustainable infrastructure in desert regions. It enables the construction of roads, pathways, blocks, and water basins—without the environmental cost of river sand extraction or the logistical burden of imported cement. It can also be made into sand-colored paint for harsh environments. By leveraging local resources, DRT-Sand reduces construction costs and opens pathways for desert economies to emerge as global suppliers of high-value building materials.

Doctor T is launching projects across MENA with local partners to demonstrate performance in water management, rural connectivity, and low-carbon civil works.

“DRT-Sand exemplifies our vision to turn overlooked resources into strategic assets,” said Mr.Thiti Jirawatcharakorn, CEO of Doctor T. “We’re proud to lead with sustainable solutions that meet real-world needs.”

For investors, this initiative blends ESG value with material innovation, creating a new revenue stream alongside Doctor T’s TPoxy and synthetic-wood (VoidWood) segments, which generate over 85% of revenue. Doctor T targets pilot deployments in late 2025, rollout in 2026, and global scaling by 2027–2028.

Doctor T invites strategic investors, distributors, and partners to support deployment and commercialization. Interested parties should contact Doctor T to explore partnership opportunities and help shape the future of sustainable infrastructure.

