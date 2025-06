Source: New Zealand Police

Police are attending a crash on State Highway 8, Fruitlands – Roxburgh Road, near Roxburgh.

The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian and was reported just after 7.20pm.

The pedestrian has been seriously injured.

The road is currently closed, there are diversions in place from Roxburgh to Roxburgh Dam.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

