Keeping the grass growing and the Fieldays traffic flowing

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

Here’s what road users need to know:

State Highway 21 (SH21) Airport Road, State Highway 1 (SH1) and State Highway 1C (SH1C) interchange at Tamahere are likely to be severely congested from tomorrow, Tuesday 10 through to Sunday 15 June, and motorists should plan ahead. Long queues and delays can be expected.

“We know that Fieldays attracts thousands of people every year, so we’ve planned for the inundation of traffic to Mystery Creek and surrounding state highways, by making some changes to help traffic flow,” says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Waikato Journey Manager, Andrew Brosnan.

“This year, there will be a closure of the SH21 northbound lane, between the SH21 Airport Road – Raynes Road intersection and the event. This lane will be closed from 7am to 10am and from 4pm to 6pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to reduce tailbacks on SH1 during the morning and afternoon traffic peaks.

“Tamahere Interchange will be closed between 6am and 11am,” Mr Brosnan says.

Alternative routes for people travelling through the area but not to Fieldays are to use State Highway 3 (SH3) and SH1C. People travelling from SH1 to Fieldays on SH21 Airport Road will not be affected. Through-traffic is limited to people living around SH21 Airport Road and school traffic including local school buses and parents travelling to and from Tamahere School and Tamahere Educare.

“Attendees should also consider taking the bus. There are several free services travelling to and from Fieldays every day,” Mr Brosnan says.

Regional buses and Hamilton City buses can be taken free to the Hamilton Transport Centre, and then out to Gate 1 at Fieldays, Mystery Creek with a valid 2025 Fieldays ticket which must be presented to the driver.

Regional buses include those from Raglan, Cambridge, Te Awamutu, Paeroa, Te Aroha, Morrinsville, Huntly, Taumarunui, Te Kūiti and Tokoroa. Buses to Fieldays will depart from Hamilton Transport Centre approximately every 30 minutes from 7am to 11am returning from 1pm to 5.30 pm.

Visit fieldays.co.nz/attend-fieldays/getting-to-fieldays for more information.

While the event is on, people are encouraged to use alternative routes or travel arrangements between Tuesday 10 and Sunday 15 June.

Check Journey Planner before heading to Fieldays or if travelling through the area.

You can get real-time updates on traffic conditions around Mystery Creek at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/waikato/traffic-dashboard

