Powering up New Zealand Cycle Trails

Source: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE)

Through the first round of the Electrifying the Great Rides Fund, $478,750 in co-funding has been approved to install 10 e-bike charging stations across the Hawke’s Bay Trails and the Remutaka Cycle Trail. These stations will be located at key points along the trails, including outside popular business premises and i-SITEs, enhancing accessibility for e-bike users and encouraging longer, more enjoyable rides.

The $3 million Electrifying the Great Rides Fund was launched in 2024 to make New Zealand’s cycle trails more appealing to both domestic and international visitors.

In a move to broaden the impact of the programme, the second round of funding – opening on 1 August 2025 – will expand eligibility to include Heartland and Connector Rides. These trails form part of the wider Ngā Haerenga New Zealand Cycle Trail network and often traverse rural and remote areas. The expanded criteria will allow more communities to benefit from increased tourism and improved trail infrastructure.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is also working with sector partners to refresh the overall New Zealand Cycle Trail programme, ensuring it continues to meet the growing demand for nature-based and environmentally friendly tourism experiences.

More information about the second funding round will be available on the MBIE website from 30 June 2025. Territorial authorities and community groups supported by their local councils are encouraged to apply.

Read the Minister’s release:

E-bike upgrades for New Zealand Cycle Trails(external link) — Beehive.govt.nz

