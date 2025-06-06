Events – Fashionably late, but worth the wait! New opening date announced for DIVA at Auckland Museum

Source: Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum

Exclusive international exhibition brings global icons to Auckland from Saturday 28 June

This month, Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum welcomes the spectacular international exhibition DIVA, with a new opening date announced for Saturday 28 June 2025.

Exclusive to Auckland, DIVA is a bold celebration of iconic performers who have defined eras, challenged norms and changed the world through the power of performance.

Developed by London’s Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), DIVA showcases over 280 objects, including fashion, photography, costumes, music, and design, featuring trailblazing performers who have made their voices heard from the 19th century to today.

DIVA © Victoria and Albert Museum, London

Through theatrical staging and an immersive musical soundtrack experience, DIVA explores stories of the creativity, ambition, and resilience of some the world’s best-known divas, from opera goddesses and silent movie stars to Hollywood leg