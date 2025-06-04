Name release: Tokoroa homicide

Source: New Zealand Police

Police can now release the name of the man who died after sustaining serious injuries in Tokoroa on 27 May.

He was 30-year-old Rapana (Raaps) Tukuru Tahana-Heretini, of Tokoroa.

Police are still seeking any information from witnesses, including CCTV footage from Abercorn Place at around 4:15am on Tuesday 27 May.

If you can help, please get in touch with us via our 105 service, quoting reference number 250527/7868.

You can also provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

