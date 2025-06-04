Discharge to waterway, Saltwater Creek

Source: Environment Canterbury Regional Council

Latest update from us and Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand.

After the investigation into the impact of the spill on shellfish, gathering in Saltwater Creek and the Ashley/Rakahuri estuary can now resume.

All warning signs will be removed.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, Dr Matthew Reid, said the risk of eating shellfish related to the spill has now returned to what it was before the incident.

Water quality in Saltwater Creek Estuary has a history of being poor or variable.

Please note that swimming is not recommended in the estuary due to the long-term elevated risk to public health from contact with the water.

Our zone delivery lead for Waimakariri, Nerida Theinhardt, acknowledges the frustration felt by many in the community to get to this point.

However, public health has had to remain the priority and we thank people for their patience over the past few weeks.

The wider investigation into the incident is continuing, and as previously mentioned, we can’t go into specific details or comment on the likely outcome.

Please share this message with anyone who may be visiting the area.

