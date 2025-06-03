Investigation launched, man charged in relation to death of man, Tokoroa

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Taupo Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley:

Police have launched a homicide investigation, and a man has been charged with murder, after a man seriously injured in Tokoroa last week has now died.

Officers were called to an Abercorn Place address about 4:15am on Tuesday 27 May, to reports that a man had been injured by a male known to him outside his house.

The man was rushed to Waikato Hospital in critical condition, but has since passed away.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder. He is next due to appear in the High Court at Rotorua on 27 June.

Police are still working to establish the full sequence of events that led to the man’s death, and we’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything, or has any information that might help our investigation.

We’d also like to see any dashcam or CCTV footage anyone may have from around the time in question.

If you can help, please use our 105 service, quoting reference number 250527/7868.

You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

