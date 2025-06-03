Easing your evening commute on Mount Smart Road

Source: Auckland Council

Smart changes proposed for Mount Smart Road will mean less time stuck in traffic at the end of a long day.

As Royal Oak continues to grow, so does the need for smarter, more efficient ways to get around. That’s why Auckland Transport (AT) is seeking feedback on a plan to help keep Mount Smart Road moving from Victoria Street to the busy Royal Oak roundabout.

Mount Smart Road connects Penrose with Onehunga and Royal Oak, carrying around 18,000 vehicles daily. In the evening, trips through this area can take more than twice as long as off-peak, with average speeds dropping to as low as 15km/h.

To help ease congestion, a new T3 transit lane heading towards the roundabout, has been proposed. This will operate from 4-7pm on weekdays and be reserved for buses, motorcycles, cyclists, and vehicles with three or more people.

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board chair Maria Meredith said a quick-fix, low-cost solution will enable more efficient traffic movements in the early evenings.

“Mount Smart Road is often gridlocked in the evenings, but widening it isn’t an option without affecting nearby homes. Adding a transit lane is a smart, low-cost way to keep people moving,” she said.

“This initiative targets one of our community’s busiest roads, which currently sees evening travel times more than double compared to off-peak hours. We want to see congestion eased, so people can spend less time in traffic.”

Broken yellow lines will also need to be added at four bus stops along Mount Smart Road to ensure that buses can enter and exit the stops safely.

AT is seeking feedback from the community on this proposal, with a second community drop-in session planned for Oranga Community Centre, 1 – 3pm on Saturday 07 June 2025.

Have your say on the Auckland Transport website by 15 June 2025.

