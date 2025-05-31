Man arrested in relation to indecent assault

Source: New Zealand Police

To be attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie:

A 19-year-old man has been charged after allegedly indecently exposing himself to a woman on Stottholm Road near Green Bay High School on the afternoon of 27 May.

The man was arrested today, following the execution of a search warrant. He will appear in the Waitakere District Court on 3 June.

Police are continuing to investigate a suspicious approach on Atkinson Road in Titirangi on the morning of 28 May, to determine if it was linked to the Stottholm Road incident.

We would like to hear from anyone who may have information which could assist our enquiries. If you can help, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250528/1736.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

