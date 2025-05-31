Hong Kong-headquartered International Mediation Body Established

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 May 2025 – International mediation marked a significant milestone yesterday (May 30) with the establishment of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed). The IOMed, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, is the world’s first inter-governmental international legal organisation devoted to the use of mediation in resolving international disputes.

More than 80 countries and about 20 international organisations, including the United Nations, sent senior representatives to Hong Kong to witness the Signing Ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation. Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi, attended the Signing Ceremony and was the first to sign the Convention on behalf of China. Altogether, 33 countries signed the Convention on-site, making them the founding members of the IOMed.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr Wang said that as an innovative step in international rule of law, the IOMed has great significance in the history of international relations. The IOMed will be headquartered in Hong Kong, whose handover is itself a success story of peaceful settlement of international disputes. He added that the success of the “one country, two systems” principle has created brighter prospects for prosperity and stability in Hong Kong.

Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi, speaks at the Signing Ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation and is the first to sign the Convention on behalf of China.

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), John Lee, thanked the Central Government for its staunch support of Hong Kong, and the international community for placing their trust and confidence in the city.

“The IOMed will provide a pathway for countries – regardless of culture, language and legal system – to resolve international disputes based on mutual respect and understanding,” Mr Lee said. “This is increasingly important amid mounting geopolitical tensions.”

Mr Lee underscored that the IOMed reflected a shared confidence in mediation as a peaceful means to maintain international peace and security, as stipulated in the Charter of the United Nations.

HKSAR’s Chief Executive John Lee speaks at the signing ceremony.

The Chief Executive also set out Hong Kong’s advantages as an effective “super connector” and “super value-adder” and said the city would actively promote the IOMed’s valuable work in settling international disputes through mediation.

“Despite geopolitical turbulence, Hong Kong builds bridges, not walls,” Mr Lee said. “Under our unique “one country, two systems” principle, Hong Kong is the only world city that enjoys both the China advantage and the global advantage.

“We are the only common law jurisdiction in China, and the only jurisdiction in the world with a bilingual common law system in both Chinese and English. We have a long tradition of the rule of law, and our courts exercise their judicial power independently.”

With a robust, efficient and well-respected legal system as well as world-class legal and dispute resolution services professionals, Hong Kong is also the most preferred seat for arbitration in the Asia-Pacific region.

The IOMed headquarters will be located at the site of the former Wan Chai Police Station, once renovation of the Grade 2 historic building is completed.

“I’m happy to say that it could open its doors as early as the end of this year,” said Mr Lee.

“We look forward not only to welcoming its new occupants, but also to supporting them in building new bridges for a more connected, peaceful and prosperous future through mediation.”

Representatives from over 30 countries, including China and countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe, jointly signed the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation in Hong Kong on May 30.

In the afternoon, the Global Forum on International Mediation discussed topics such as mediation of disputes among countries and mediation of international investment and commercial disputes and the contributions that the IOMed can make.

