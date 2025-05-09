Tembusu Law Launches Free On-Demand Legal Webinars to Expand Access to Legal Information

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 May 2025 – In a move to make legal guidance more accessible to the public, Singapore-based law firm Tembusu Law has announced they will launch a new on-demand legal webinar series and updated legal FAQ and eBook library, aimed at equipping individuals with reliable legal knowledge—completely free of charge.

As part of its ongoing commitment to public service, the initiative provides access to expert-led webinars, covering common legal issues ranging from employment disputes and landlord-tenant conflicts to estate planning and criminal law basics. Each session includes video explainers, audio summaries, and downloadable e-books, allowing users to engage with the content at their own pace and in their preferred format.

“Access to justice begins with access to information,” said Jonathan Wong, Managing Director at Tembusu Law. “Our aim is to break down complex legal concepts and give people the tools they need to better understand and navigate their rights—without having to pay a cent or step into a law office.”

The platform will also feature live Q&A segments, where participants can submit general legal questions to be answered by Tembusu Law’s team of experienced lawyers in upcoming sessions.

This initiative reflects the firm’s broader mission to use legal knowledge as a force for empowerment—particularly for individuals and families who may face barriers to traditional legal services due to cost, time, or access.

Webinars will be available via Tembusu Law’s website and social media platforms. Registration is free and open to the public.

For more information or to register for upcoming webinars, visit https://www.tembusulaw.com/.

