Hong Kong Life as the Title Sponsor of the “Greater Bay Area Snooker Culture Challenge”

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 May 2025 – Hong Kong Life is pleased to announce its title sponsorship of “Greater Bay Area Snooker Culture Challenge”, in collaboration with organizers – Ming Snooker Club, Sum Supreme Media and Sum Supreme Sport, to present an exciting snooker event. The challenge will take place on 10 and 11 June 2025 at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Hong Kong, featuring the snooker stars, including the “World No. 1”, Judd Trump, renowned player Jack Lisowski, Thai player Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, Chinese snooker star Zhang Anda, and the rising talent Chen Qien.

The event will also invite Mr. Andy Lam and Mr. Jackey Ma, the representatives from the Hong Kong Phab Snooker Association, to team up with world-class players for an exhibition match. Andy and Jackey both won the bronze medals in the G3 and G1 classification group respectively at the 2025 World Disability Snooker Championship in March 2025. The event aims to further raise public awareness of para-athletes.

Hong Kong Life aims to promote the spirit of “Serious, Focused, Strive for Excellence” through its sponsorship of the snooker challenge. During competitions, snooker players need to maintain intense concentration, adjust their tactics based on their opponents’ rhythms, while also demonstrate the harmony of mind and body to pot balls in sequence for accumulating points to win. Similarly, Hong Kong Life is dedicated to developing comprehensive life insurance products and keenly responding to evolving customer needs and market dynamics. By continuously enhancing the products and services, Hong Kong Life strives to support customers in achieving different life goals for a better future.

Moreover, Hong Kong Life has always been committed to promoting the development and inheritance of sports culture. This snooker competition can create a platform for players from various regions to exchange their expertise while allowing the public to watch the matches, encouraging more people to develop a habit of doing exercise and foster physical and mental wellness. Hong Kong Life also hopes to create a stage for the para-athletes through the demonstration matches, allowing them to showcase their talents, and to convey a positive message about inclusivity.

Mr. Jonathan Ko, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life, said, “Hong Kong Life is delighted to be the title-sponsor of the ‘Greater Bay Area Snooker Culture Challenge’, partnering with the organizers to bring an exciting snooker event to Hong Kong citizens, allowing everyone to experience the charm and positive energy of sports. This competition not only provides citizens with the chance to participate in and watch the performance of world-class snooker players, but also builds a stage for Hong Kong’s para-athletes to interact with top snooker talents, creating an ideal environment for inclusivity. Hong Kong Life hopes to promote the spirit of ‘Serious, Focused, Strive for Excellence’ through this event. We have always focused on developing diversified and high-quality life insurance products, persisted in innovation and improvement and also continuously enhanced our products and services, to help our customers create greater value in their life journeys.”

Information about the “Greater Bay Area Snooker Culture Challenge”:

Ticket Sale Dates: 9 May: Priority sale at Trip.com 19 May: Public sale at URBTIX (www.urbtix.hk)

For more information about “Greater Bay Area Snooker Culture Challenge”, please visit “Greater Bay Area Snooker Culture Challenge” Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Greaterbaysnooker

https://www.hklife.com.hk/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/9038828/

https://www.facebook.com/hklifeinsurance/

https://www.instagram.com/hklifeinsurance/

Hashtag: #HKLife #Snooker

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.