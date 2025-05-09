Source: Media Outreach

NEW YORK, USA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 May 2025 – FLock.io, a private AI training platform, closed a strategic funding round led by DCG in December 2024 and launched FL Alliance, a solution enabling decentralized AI model training. FL Alliance transforms everyday devices into training nodes, allowing users to create personalized LLMs, earn token rewards, and maintain complete data privacy.

AI adoption in healthcare, fintech, and smart manufacturing is booming, with the global market reaching $154 billion in 2023 and projected to exceed $300 billion by 2027, according to IDC. Despite this growth, data privacy concerns and frequent breaches remain significant obstacles. Industries like healthcare and fintech rely heavily on sensitive data, making privacy protection essential.

Decentralized AI technologies, like FLock.io’s solutions, are addressing these challenges. By integrating federated learning and blockchain, FLock.io sets new benchmarks in data security, offering intelligent, privacy-focused innovations tailored to critical industries.

The social significance of decentralized AI

Decentralized AI revolutionizes technology by distributing data storage and computation across multiple parties, enabling collaborative model training without sharing sensitive data. This approach is ideal for privacy-critical applications such as medical diagnostics and financial risk management. Federated learning, a key element of decentralized AI, allows participants to train machine learning models locally, preserving privacy while maintaining data integrity.

Founded in 2020, FLock.io has emerged as a leader in decentralized AI, driven by years of innovation and market exploration. CEO Jiahao Sun, an Oxford University alumnus and former AI Director at the Royal Bank of Canada, brings extensive expertise to the company. Sun’s decentralized AI research and developments at FLock.io earned him a spot on the Forbes China 100 Most Influential Chinese 2024 list. Sun emphasizes, “Through innovative technology and collaboration, AI can truly benefit humanity.”

FLock.io Academic paper in lEEE

By 2024, FLock.io secured strategic partnerships with institutions like London’s Moorfields Eye Hospital, top crypto trading firm GSR, and blockchain giant Animoca Brands, expanding real-world applications of decentralized AI. Notable advancements include a multivariate predictive model for managing blood glucose levels in diabetic patients and privacy-preserving algorithms improving ophthalmology diagnostics worldwide. These achievements underscore FLock.io’s commitment to harnessing decentralized AI for impactful solutions in healthcare and beyond.

Global Market Innovation

In March 2024, FLock.io secured $6 million in seed funding led by Lightspeed Faction, fueling collaborations with Moorfields Eye Hospital and Request Network. By the end of the year, the company completed a strategic funding round led by DCG, enabling further expansion.

Leveraging federated learning technology and tailored AI solutions, FLock.io has established a strong presence in Europe and US through deep partnerships with global allies, solidifying its role as a leader in decentralized AI. CEO Jiahao Sun stated, “Our goal is to expand FLock solutions to both enterprise and retail AI market, driven by continuous product optimization and international collaborations.”

Despite its promise, decentralized AI faces hurdles such as scalability and interoperability. Larger networks can slow performance, while seamless cross-platform communication remains a challenge. Sun identifies blockchain technologies and standardized protocols as critical to improving efficiency. Additionally, navigating regulations like GDPR and HIPAA is essential for building trust and driving adoption. To address these challenges, FLock.io plans to increase R&D investments, focusing on technical bottlenecks and compliance. The company also aims to enhance collaborations with global institutions to promote the standardization and scalability of decentralized AI applications, paving the way for widespread industry adoption.

Hashtag: #FLock.io

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.