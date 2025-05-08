GE Jun’s Speaks in Hong Kong: Guiding Mainland Chinese Lawyers on Compliance and Global Operations

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 May 2025 – On May 3, at the “China Lawyers Going Global – Hong Kong Session” held at the University of Hong Kong, GE Jun, Chairman and CEO of TOJOY Smart Enterprises Services, delivered an insightful lecture titled “Compliance Management and Globalized Operations for Enterprises Going Overseas.” The lecture offered a valuable learning opportunity for Chinese lawyers and relevant professionals aspiring to engage in cross-border businesses.

Ge Jun, Chairman and CEO of TOJOY Smart Enterprises Services, delivers an insightful lecture at the University of Hong Kong.

Mr. GE Jun previously served as the Global Vice President of Intel, Apple, and NVIDIA, where he led policy and legal affairs, among other functions, across the Asia-Pacific region and China. He holds a bachelor’s degree in International Economic Law from the East China University of Political Science and Law, a Juris Doctor from the Northwestern School of Law at Lewis & Clark College in the United States, and an MBA from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

The inaugural lecture of the “China Lawyers Going Global – Hong Kong Session” drew significant attention, attracting over 70 leaders and senior lawyers from various mainland law firms. Participants brought extensive legal experience across industries including infrastructure, energy, and finance.

In his lecture, GE Jun dived deeply into the macro trends shaping Chinese enterprises’ overseas expansion. He pointed out that Chinese enterprises have experienced four waves of overseas expansion, and are now in the stage of exporting technologies and business models, where compliance management poses crucial challenges. Ge Jun emphasized that “one-third of international expansion failures are caused by compliance issues.” Compliance challenges encompass domestic regulations, host country regulations, international treaties, and industry norms.

Drawing on a wealth of cases and industry insights, GE Jun delivered practical knowledge and experience to the participants. For those attending the “China Lawyers Going Global – Hong Kong Session,” the lecture helps them better understand the essence of compliance and cultural integration in overseas businesses, and therefore lays a solid foundation for them to provide more professional cross-border legal services. GE Jun’s insights will also empower Chinese lawyers to keep advancing in the cross-border legal sectors, and promote the steady development of Chinese enterprises in a more globalized world.

This event was jointly hosted by INTELLIGEAST and ZhiShi Network, with the goal of helping Chinese lawyers navigate different legal systems, master international norms, and build a high-value business moat for enterprises expanding overseas.

