Police review completion rates for recruit swimming assessment

Police have now reviewed completion rates for the swimming assessment that recruits are expected to undergo as part of their training at the Royal New Zealand Police College.

Since the start of the new 20-week curriculum in January 2024 a further three wings have missed the assessment. There are now 349 constables who will take the swimming assessment retrospectively.

Commissioner Richard Chambers said he is disappointed that the process in place to assess water skills has not been followed consistently.

“The swim assessment is designed to ensure recruits are aware of their abilities and limitations in water. This becomes important operationally to help them make good decisions if they need to respond to a critical water incident.

“While it is not currently a pass or fail requirement, it is an important component of preparing to be a police officer. The current process will be reviewed to ensure that all recruits are assessed in water skills before they leave the college. This review will include looking into whether swimming competency should return to being a pass or fail requirement prior to graduation.

“I have directed all 349 constables who have missed the assessment to complete it in their home Districts over the next four months.

“I am proud of the calibre of recruits that we have and am committed to ensuring that the high standards of entry and training for New Zealand Police are maintained.

“In this way we will continue to turn out the exceptional police officers that New Zealand is well known for and expects.”

