Health – RACS calls on all levels of government for reform

Source: Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS)

The Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS) today issued an urgent call to governments across Australia to engage in genuine negotiations to resolve the pressing issues facing the NSW Health surgical workforce.

Australians are now waiting almost twice as long on average for elective surgery than they were 20 years ago. Workforce pressures and chronic understaffing have contributed to a decline in performance across the country, putting immense strain on both clinicians and patients.

“Our surgeons are dedicated to providing the highest standard of care for patients across NSW Health public hospitals, however, they cannot continue to do so under the current conditions,” said outgoing RACS President, Associate Professor Kerin Fielding.

“We are increasingly seeing bureaucratic overreach and planning without senior clinician input, which has escalated over the past year. This has significantly impacted surgeon work practices, workforce wellbeing, surgical training, and most importantly, patient safety.”

Associate Professor Fielding warned that the current conditions have led to resignations and industrial action across multiple jurisdictions, exemplified by recent strikes in NSW and the resignations in ACT.

“The industrial action reflects the consequences of chronic understaffing, unmanageable workloads, and poor working conditions. These issues threaten the quality of patient care and jeopardise the sustainability of our healthcare system both in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand,” Associate Professor Fielding said.

In addition to advocating for systemic reform, surgeons will come together this weekend at the College’s Annual Scientific Congress to discuss strategies for working with governments to reduce elective surgery waiting lists. The gathering aims to foster collaborative solutions to improve access and reduce delays for patients awaiting vital procedures.

The College’s concerns are backed by a recent national survey conducted by the Australian Salaried Medical Officers Federation, which revealed mounting fears of a widespread exodus of medical professionals from public hospitals across Australia.

“Without meaningful reform and collaboration, the system is under serious threat, many surgeons will leave the public sector, costing the government millions in training and support. We must work together now to turn this situation around before it’s too late.”

The Royal Australasian College of Surgeons urges all stakeholders to prioritise dialogue and action to ensure a sustainable, safe, and high-quality surgical care system across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

About the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS)

RACS is the leading advocate for surgical standards, professionalism and surgical education in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. The College is a not-for-profit organisation that represents more than 8000 surgeons and 1300 surgical trainees and Specialist International Medical Graduates. RACS also supports healthcare and surgical education in the Asia-Pacific region and is a substantial funder of surgical research. There are nine surgical specialties in Australasia being: Cardiothoracic Surgery, General Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Urology and Vascular Surgery. www.surgeons.org