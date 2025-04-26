AIA Hong Kong continues to lead the insurance industry with 9 market No.1 in 2024

Source: Media Outreach

AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have over 18,000 financial planners1, as well as an extensive network of independent financial advisors, brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.6 million customers2, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.

1 as of 31 December 2024

2 Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau’s individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as of 31 December 2024)

