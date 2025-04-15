Release: Food prices further stretching the family budget

Source: New Zealand Labour Party

Families already stretched by rising costs will struggle with the news food prices are going up again.

“The weekly shop is a challenge for many families right now, and the rising price of staples like butter and mince won’t help,” Labour finance and economy spokesperson Barbara Edmonds said.

The latest figures from Stats NZ show food prices rose 3.5 percent over the past year, with butter up a staggering 64 percent, milk up 16 percent and meat up more than five percent.

“The Government’s only answer to rising costs has been tax cuts. They cost billions and have disappeared into rising weekly bills for New Zealanders,” Barbara Edmonds said.

“They chose not to lift the minimum wage in line with inflation, taking those on the lowest wages in our country backwards. Rates and insurance have both increased for those who own their home.

“Nicola Willis also won’t commit to not cutting the Best Start or Winter Energy Payments. These are vital safety nets which help new parents pay the bills and our most vulnerable heat their homes in winter.

“Groceries are one of the biggest weekly costs for households, and right now, Kiwis are not getting the support they need to keep up,” Barbara Edmonds said.

Stay in the loop by signing up to our mailing list and following us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.