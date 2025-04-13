Update – homicide investigation, Waiuku

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Attributable to Detective Inspector Karen Bright:

Police have filed an assault charge in relation to the homicide of a woman found in a car in Waiuku on Friday.

A post-mortem has been conducted today.

A 50-year-old man Police have been speaking with is due to appear in Pukekohe District Court on Monday, charged with male assaults female.

Police cannot rule out further charges.

Scene examinations at two locations in the area are ongoing as part of our enquiries.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the woman’s death.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI