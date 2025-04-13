Members of public come to officer’s assistance, Feilding

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

A road policing officer was a couple of hours into her shift yesterday Saturday 13 April, when she responded to a report received shortly after 2pm of a group of people fighting on the side of the Lethbridge Street in Feilding.

She intervened and the situation began to calm down. However, the arrival of another aggressive person saw the incident flare up again, putting the officer in a potentially dangerous position.

Other Police staff were travelling to the incident but were still several minutes away. Fortunately, several members of the public saw what was happening, and came to the officer’s aid while she worked to resolve the situation.

Manawatu Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham says, “What started out as a fairly typical callout involving a handful of people quickly escalated with the arrival of an aggressive person. I appreciate that members of the Feilding community stepped in to provide assistance until this officer’s colleagues arrived.

“We work hard to be there for the community and we’re always grateful when they’re there for us.”

One person is reported to have received minor injuries as a result of the incident. No Police staff were injured.

Two people were arrested and have been charged with assault. A 35-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman are due to appear in Palmerston North District Court on Thursday 17 April.

An 18-year-old man was also charged with driving while disqualified, and the vehicle he was driving has been seized and impounded. He is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court on 24 April.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI