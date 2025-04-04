Hang Lung’s 65th Anniversary Celebration Begins

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR & SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 April 2025 – Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) (“the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) celebrates its 65th anniversary with an extraordinary retail experience, kicking off a nationwide celebration through its groundbreaking partnership with Korea’s viral pop-culture phenomenon, Wiggle Wiggle. The “Wiggle We Go”, debuting at Center 66 in Wuxi, marks the first in a series of high-energy events that reshape premium lifestyle retail experience with immersive IP-commerce integrations.

Kicking off at Center 66 in Wuxi, the “Wiggle We Go” themed event will subsequently be showcased at 6 properties

Celebrated for its vibrant colors and distinctive designs featuring the signature Wiggle Bear and the smiley flower, Wiggle Wiggle has become a global symbol of urban style and joyful living. Through this partnership, Hang Lung’s six properties, Center 66 in Wuxi, Heartland 66 in Wuhan, Spring City 66 in Kunming, Olympia 66 in Dalian, Parc 66 in Jinan and Riverside 66 in Tianjin will transform into wonderlands of creativity, connecting every space with the brand’s playful energy through whimsical installations and happiness-themed experiences.

Immersive large-scale installations are featured in all six malls

Center 66, Wuxi

Heartland 66, Wuhan

Spring City 66, Kunming

Olympia 66, Dalian

Parc 66, Jinan

Riverside 66, Tianjin

This landmark “Wiggle We Go” activation reimagines the landscape of cultural-retail integration through three captivating dimensions: immersive art-commerce installations that elegantly blur the lines between gallery and retail space; popular collectibles and merchandise that spark viral engagement; and social media-optimized interactive scenes destined to become talk-of-the-town must-visits. Beyond these enchanting offerings, the six malls will embrace specialized elements to unveil even more unique surprises, in addition to the HOUSE 66, loyalty club promotions and events adding another layer of engagement. We invite you to stay connected with our official media platforms for the latest information.

Mr. Derek Pang, Senior Director – Mainland Business Operation of Hang Lung Properties, said, “For 65 years, Hang Lung has transformed cities and redefined retail by creating landmarks through our ’66’ brand, where commerce connects with the community, establishing our leading position as the ‘Pulse of the City’. Our collaboration with Wiggle Wiggle exemplifies this vision – blending global pop culture with local experiences to create immersive, engaging spaces. This anniversary celebrates both our legacy and future ambitions. We extend our gratitude to our partners and customers — your trust fuels our next chapter of growth, innovation, and unforgettable experiences.”

Exclusive collectibles and merchandise are available at each pop-up store

Throughout the year, Hang Lung will unveil other signature celebratory events in Hong Kong and mainland China, continuing our deep engagement with customers and the broader community. These initiatives will set the stage for an inspiring era of collaboration, innovation, and shared success.

