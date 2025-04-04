Enviro-Hub Signs LOI to Divest Waste Recycling and Property Units in Strategic Pivot

Source: Media Outreach

Potential disposal reflects the Group’s strategic realignment to recycle capital to its other business segments

Enterprise value for the Group’s two subsidiaries ranges between S$45 million and S$55 million

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 03 April 2025 – Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd (SGX: L23) (“Enviro-Hub” or the “Company“, and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“) today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI“) with a company headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region that deals with non-metallic products (“Potential Purchaser“) to explore the sale of the entire issued and paid-up share capital of HLS Environmental Pte Ltd (“HLSE“) and HLS Property Pte Ltd (“HLSP“), which are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Group (the “Proposed Disposal“).

Enviro-Hub is pursuing this potential disposal transaction as part of its strategic realignment to recycle capital to other business segments within the Group. The planned divestiture of HLSE, which is focused on waste recycling, and HLSP, which is engaged in property investments, reflects the Board’s strategic pivot.

The LOI stipulates that the enterprise value for HLSE and HLSP will range between S$45 million and S$55 million. The Proposed Disposal will proceed on a debt-free, cash-free basis, with the Group committing S$1.5 million in working capital to remain within the subsidiaries.

Mr Toh Jia Sheng Adrian, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer, commented: “This proposed disposal represents a pivotal step in our strategic roadmap, enabling us to unlock substantial value for our shareholders whilst streamlining our business portfolio. The transaction will considerably strengthen our balance sheet, allow us to allocate resources more efficiently towards our focus areas, and enable us to capitalise on emerging growth opportunities. Ultimately, we believe this decisive shift will generate more sustainable returns and create enduring value for our shareholders in the years ahead.”

The Proposed Disposal is contingent upon several conditions, including satisfactory completion of due diligence by the Potential Purchaser, comprehensive financial disclosure from the Company, execution of definitive agreements with mutually acceptable terms, and all necessary regulatory and third-party approvals. The final consideration may be subject to adjustment based on due diligence findings.

Both parties have agreed to work exclusively with each other from the date of the letter of intent until at least 30 September 2025 (“Exclusivity Period“).

Shareholders are advised that no definitive agreements have been executed at this time, and there can be no assurance that the Potential Disposal will be completed. Should the Potential Disposal proceed, Enviro-Hub will issue a subsequent announcement with further details and will seek shareholders’ approval at an extraordinary general meeting to be convened in due course.

