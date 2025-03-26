Beijing Tong Ren Tang Joins Hands with CMHK Education Platform – Edubile to Launch Inaugural “Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 March 2025 – Beijing Tong Ren Tang has a brand history spanning over 350 years. Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited (“Beijing Tong Ren Tang”) (3613.HK) in Hong Kong is committed to promoting the legacy of traditional Chinese medicine culture and supporting the industry’s long-term development. Recently, the company held a Plaque Cleansing (Complimenting) Ceremony at its Research and Development Production Plant at Tai Po Industrial Estate to celebrate the annual global “Tong Ren Tang Day,” reaffirming its commitment to uphold virtues, nurture culture, and sustain traditional craftsmanship. Today, Beijing Tong Ren Tang officially announced its series of activities for 2025, highlighting the inaugural “Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care.”

(Photo 1) With a prestigious royal medicine brand history of over 300 years, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited recently held a Plaque Cleansing (Complimenting) Ceremony at its Research and Development Production Plant and Cultural Museum at Tai Po Industrial Estate to celebrate the annual global “Tong Ren Tang Day.”

The “Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care” is organized by Beijing Tong Ren Tang and supported by China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (“CMHK”) through its education platform “Edubile”. The programme combines Tong Ren Tang’s over 350 years of traditional Chinese medicine wisdom with Edubile’s 5G+AIoT technologies, providing participating schools with a specially designed course named “Tong Ren Smart Green Chinese Herbal Medicine Cultivation Course” that integrates STEAM education elements. The course aims to fuel Hong Kong students’ interest in traditional Chinese medicine culture and modern technology. It also seeks to enhance their awareness of career planning, nurture a new generation of student ambassadors promoting traditional Chinese medicine culture, and actively contribute to the development of community health.

Today, Beijing Tong Ren Tang held a launch ceremony for the inaugural “Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care” at its Research and Development Production Plant at Tai Po Industrial Estate. Distinguished officiating guests included Mr. Chen Fei, Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited; Mr. Liu Gang, Factory Manager of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited; Mr. Chen Ning Jie, Assistant General Manager, Product Centre, China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited, and Mr. Wong Wai Lung, Senior Product Manager (Education Product), China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited.

(Photo 2) Beijing Tong Ren Tang collaborates with China Mobile Hong Kong’s Education Platform “Edubile” to launch the inaugural “Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care” and activate the “Tong Ren Smart Green Chinese Herbal Medicine Cultivation Course.” Mr. Chen Fei, Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited (Left) and Mr. Chen Ning Jie, Assistant General Manager, Product Centre, China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (Right) hosted the launching ceremony that marks the integration of traditional Chinese medicine wisdom with innovative technologies. Inheriting Traditional Chinese Medicine, Inspiring a Smarter Future.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Chen Fei, Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited, said, “With a brand history of over 350 years, Beijing Tong Ren Tang is dedicated to passing on the essence and wisdom of traditional Chinese medicine to benefit society and the world. We are thrilled to be supported by China Mobile Hong Kong’s education platform Edubile. By integrating the knowledge of traditional Chinese medicine with smart and innovative technologies, we bring a wealth of diverse experiences to campus for teachers and students. Our goal is to deepen public understanding, preserve this rich cultural heritage, and promote healthier lifestyles.”

Mr. Chen Ning Jie, Assistant General Manager, Product Centre at China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited, stated that CMHK was honored to collaborate with Beijing Tong Ren Tang through Edubile, jointly promoting the convergence of culture, education, and technology while proactively nurturing the next generation of talent. He mentioned that by leveraging CMHK Edubile’s proprietary 5G+AIoT technologies, they provided students with immersive and interactive learning experiences, which included cultivating and observing the growth cycles of Chinese medical herbs. Such an approach would inspire students’ research spirit and creative thinking. Mr. Chen expressed that China Mobile Hong Kong looked forward to working closely with Beijing Tong Ren Tang to create a new landscape in education.

(Photo 3) Guests attending the launch ceremony of the inaugural “Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care” (from Left to Right) : Mr. Liu Gang, Factory Manager of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited; Mr. Chen Fei, Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited; Mr. Chen Ning Jie, Assistant General Manager, Product Centre, China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited and Mr. Wong Wai Lung, Senior Product Manager (Education Product), China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited.

The inaugural “Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care” offers the “Tong Ren Smart Green Chinese Herbal Medicine Cultivation Course,” covering four major areas: theoretical knowledge, practical experiments, expert interactive learning, and community engagement. The course provides in-depth knowledge of Chinese medical herb cultivation techniques, medicinal herb knowledge, and modern developments in Chinese medicine. It also includes practical components, such as making Chinese medicine herbal sachets, to enhance enjoyment and stimulate student participation.

Through the “Tong Ren Smart Green Chinese Herbal Medicine Cultivation Course” students will learn to cultivate various types of Chinese medicinal herbs, utilizing CMHK Edubile’s 5G+AIoT technologies to observe, record, and analyze plant growth data. Participants will also have the unique opportunity to visit Beijing Tong Ren Tang’s Research and Development Production Plant and Cultural Museum at Tai Po Industrial Estate, as well as CMHK 5G Lab, interacting and exchanging insights with traditional Chinese medicine experts and technology specialists. This experience enhances students’ understanding of the Chinese medicine industry and its technological applications. The comprehensive program fosters awareness of traditional Chinese medicine culture, inspires interest in its practices, and encourages creative thinking through practical experiences, achieving interdisciplinary educational innovation.

The “Hong Kong Student Ambassador Programme for Chinese Medicine and Health Care” is now open for enrolment for local primary and secondary school students. Upon completion of the course and community activities, participants will be awarded the “Tong Ren Smart Green Chinese Herbal Medicine Cultivation Course” Certificate and become “Hong Kong Student Ambassador for Chinese Medicine and Health Care”. For more details and enrolment information, please contact the programme coordinator via email at btrtapplication@gmail.com on or before 30 March 2025.

