Live Local+ @CCF 2025: Positive Education Seminar Successfully Held at Cyberport

Source: Media Outreach

Mr. Eugene Fong, Chairman of the Committee on Home-School Co-operation; Mr. Ricky Choi, Director of Smart Living at Cyberport; Mr. Victor Kwok, Deputy Head of Research at Our Hong Kong Foundation; Mr. Arthur Lam, Founder and CEO of Negawatt; and representatives from the Federation of Parent-Teacher Associations of the 18 Districts jointly officiated the launch of “Live Local+.”

HONG KONG SAR – Media OuReach Newswire – 24 March 2025 – Cyberport, Negawatt Utility Limited (Negawatt), and Our Hong Kong Foundation are delighted to announce that the “Live Local+ @CCF 2025: Positive Education Symposium” was successfully held on March 22, 2025, at Cyberport Arcade’s Atrium. This event marked the launch of the “Live Local+” initiative, supported by the Committee on Home-School Co-operation, the Hong Kong Association of the Heads of Secondary Schools, the United Nations Global Leadership and ESG Programme, and the Federation of Parent-Teacher Associations of the 18 Districts. The initiative aims to enhance the mental and physical well-being of Hong Kong students, parents, and educators while promoting green living through positive education and sustainable development.

The “Live Local+” initiative aligns with the Education Bureau’s “4Rs Mental Health Charter” and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. Leveraging cutting-edge digital technology and data, it promotes the concept of Eudaimonic Happiness, fostering positive family relationships to support academic growth and encouraging sustainable behaviors outside the classroom. In its first year, the initiative targets providing free support to 50 schools for transformation, with plans to expand to 300 schools within three years. The seminar attracted over 80 educators, policymakers, industry leaders, and community stakeholders, who gathered to explore the future of positive education and sustainable development.

Mr. Ricky Choi, Director of Smart Living at Cyberport (far left), and Mr. Arthur Lam, Founder and CEO of Negawatt (far right), posed with distinguished speakers, including Ms. Stephanie Au, five-time Olympic swimmer (second from right); Ms. Camille Cheng, Hong Kong swimmer (second from left); Ms. Piano Mok (third from right); and Ms. Lydia Chan (third from left).

Event Highlights

The event took place from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, featuring several engaging segments:

Opening Remarks: Mr. Eugene Fong, Chairman of the Committee on Home-School Co-operation, delivered the opening speech, joined by Mr. Ricky Choi, Director of Smart Living at Cyberport; Mr. Victor Kwok, Deputy Research Director at Our Hong Kong Foundation; Mr. Johnny Chong, Hong Kong Director of the United Nations Global Leadership and ESG Programme; and Mr. Arthur Lam, Founder and CEO of Negawatt and ZERO2 App. They shared insights on positive education and ESG, emphasizing their positive impact on Hong Kong’s education system and sustainable development.

Launch Ceremony: A grand launch ceremony was held, led by the host with a countdown. Representatives from the Committee on Home-School Co-operation, the Hong Kong Association of the Heads of Secondary Schools, the United Nations Global Leadership and ESG Programme, the Federation of Parent-Teacher Associations of the 18 Districts, and prominent speakers took the stage together to officially launch “Live Local+,” symbolizing a new chapter in education and sustainability.

Star Speaker Sharing: Several distinguished speakers inspired attendees:

– Ms. Stephanie Au, a five-time Hong Kong Olympic swimmer, shared her experiences with resilience and personal growth.

– Ms. Camille Cheng, a three-time Hong Kong Olympic swimmer, discussed the importance of relaxation for mental and physical balance.

– Ms. Piano Mok, an expert in arts and etiquette, explored the role of relationships in positive education.

– Ms. Lydia Chan, a holistic sleep therapist for adults and children, highlighted the value of rest for mental health.

Social Enterprises and Hong Kong Local Brands: Representatives from Hong Kong social enterprises and Hong Kong Local brands, including Hello Cocoa, Broken Fingers, Gift N Take, Re Pillow Co., Fair Taste, and Superwrap, showcased their contributions to sustainable development and community empowerment, demonstrating the tangible impact of ESG initiatives.

Synergy of Cyberport, Negawatt, and Our Hong Kong Foundation

The event exemplified the collaborative strengths of Cyberport, Negawatt, and Our Hong Kong Foundation:

– Cyberport, Hong Kong’s digital technology flagship and startup incubator, hosts over 2,000 community enterprises. It drives green economic growth and smart city development by supporting innovative tech solutions for smart living and sustainability.

– Negawatt, through its ZERO2 app, enables schools and participants to record and quantify ESG behaviors, particularly assessing the engagement of school stakeholders (students, parents, and educators) in positive education. This fosters green living and holistic student development.

– Our Hong Kong Foundation offers fresh perspectives on Hong Kong’s education and sustainability through policy research and cultural promotion. Together, the three entities are building a future centered on positive education and sustainable development.

Mr. Eugene Fong, Chairman of the Committee on Home-School Co-operation, said: “The Committee has long been committed to fostering home-school collaboration to promote positive education and character development. ‘Live Local+’ integrates technology and education, providing an essential platform for parents, schools, and students. The pandemic reshaped family-school communication, underscoring the importance of collaboration. Today, students connect with the world through smartphones and social media, often beyond parents’ full understanding. Positive education is vital in this complex world, guiding children with the right values. ‘Live Local+’ drives cross-sector collaboration, injecting new energy into Hong Kong’s education ecosystem.”

Mr. Ricky Choi, Director of Smart Living at Cyberport, remarked: “Cyberport is thrilled to host both the ‘Live Local+ @CCF 2025: Positive Education Seminar’ and a recruitment expo on the same day, both closely tied to positive education and talent nurturing. As a cradle for Hong Kong’s tech talent, Cyberport recognizes the importance of talent to societal progress and the qualities future leaders need. ‘Live Local+’ not only provides a platform for educating the next generation but also fosters collaboration across families and schools, laying the foundation for Hong Kong’s talent pool.”

Mr. Victor Kwok, Deputy Head of Research at Our Hong Kong Foundation, stated: “Education, technology, and talent are interconnected and inseparable. ‘Live Local+’ is a rare initiative that uses a data-driven platform for two-way interaction, uniting stakeholders to advance positive education. Beyond policy research, this program offers practical value, demonstrating how to integrate Chinese culture with positive education. We look forward to further collaboration with partners to contribute to Hong Kong’s education and sustainability.”

Mr. Arthur Lam, Founder and CEO of Negawatt and ZERO2, added: “Currently, the impact of positive education is challenging to quantify and document effectively. Through the ZERO2 app, ‘Live Local+’ serves as a tech platform that digitizes positive education and ESG behaviors for students, teachers, and parents. With diverse activities and tasks, it enables them to easily track and measure their positive values and ESG impact both in and out of school. This helps students and parents apply their learning while allowing schools to build a digital record of ESG and positive education efforts. The core of ‘Live Local+’ lies in fostering happiness, social value, and well-being through a systematic, inclusive, and participatory approach to sustainable development and positive education.”

Looking Ahead

Cyberport, Negawatt, and Our Hong Kong Foundation will continue their close partnership to raise awareness of positive education and sustainability through “Live Local+.” By integrating education with technology, they aim to empower Hong Kong’s education sector and youth to create a brighter future.

Hashtag: #CCF2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.