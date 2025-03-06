Property Market – NZ property values return to growth in February – CoreLogic

Source: CoreLogic

Property values in Aotearoa New Zealand rose by +0.3% in February, the clearest sign yet that 2024’s ‘mini downturn’ has come to an end and that 2025 will likely see modest growth.

After a cumulative -4.1% decline over March to September last year, the CoreLogic Home Value Index (HVI) recorded modest movements from October to January. This month’s result marks the strongest rise since a +0.5% gain back in January last year.

The median national value now stands at $807,164, which is down -16.9% from the record highs in late 2021 and early 2022, but +17.1% above the pre-COVID figure of $689,353 in March 2020.

Around the main centres, February marked a stronger month despite a -0.2% drop in Tauranga, with Ōtautahi Christchurch and Ōtepoti Dunedin both seeing increases of +0.6%, and Kirikiriroa Hamilton at +0.5%. Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland had +0.3%. Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington saw a +0.1% rise – a modest increase, but still quite a marked change from the average falls of -0.7% in the prior 11 months.

CoreLogic NZ Chief Property Economist Kelvin Davidson said the modest growth was expected given earlier signs about a return to growth. “The rise of 0.3% in the national median property value is fairly modest by past standards but nevertheless represents the first meaningful increase for more than a year,” he said.

“It was always likely that the property value falls in 2024 would come to an end at some stage in early 2025, given the extent of interest rate cuts since July or August last year.”

He said the overall growth figure was masking local variability. “While some markets have clearly turned a corner, there’s still variability, with Tauranga edging lower in February.”