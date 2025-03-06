Property Market – NZ property values return to growth in February – CoreLogic

By
LiveNews Publisher
-
0
1
Source: CoreLogic

Property values in Aotearoa New Zealand rose by +0.3% in February, the clearest sign yet that 2024’s ‘mini downturn’ has come to an end and that 2025 will likely see modest growth.

After a cumulative -4.1% decline over March to September last year, the CoreLogic Home Value Index (HVI) recorded modest movements from October to January. This month’s result marks the strongest rise since a +0.5% gain back in January last year.
The median national value now stands at $807,164, which is down -16.9% from the record highs in late 2021 and early 2022, but +17.1% above the pre-COVID figure of $689,353 in March 2020.

Around the main centres, February marked a stronger month despite a -0.2% drop in Tauranga, with Ōtautahi Christchurch and Ōtepoti Dunedin both seeing increases of +0.6%, and Kirikiriroa Hamilton at +0.5%. Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland had +0.3%. Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington saw a +0.1% rise – a modest increase, but still quite a marked change from the average falls of -0.7% in the prior 11 months.
CoreLogic NZ Chief Property Economist Kelvin Davidson said the modest growth was expected given earlier signs about a return to growth. “The rise of 0.3% in the national median property value is fairly modest by past standards but nevertheless represents the first meaningful increase for more than a year,” he said.
“It was always likely that the property value falls in 2024 would come to an end at some stage in early 2025, given the extent of interest rate cuts since July or August last year.”
He said the overall growth figure was masking local variability. “While some markets have clearly turned a corner, there’s still variability, with Tauranga edging lower in February.”
“While the early signs of renewed growth for property values will be welcomed by many, the good vibes won’t be universal.”

“After all, there’s always two sides to the coin when it comes to house prices, and aspiring buyers would no doubt be happier if they were flat or falling.”

“That said, with listings still abundant and debt to income ratio limits set to be a restraint if and when banks’ serviceability test rates fall further, a rampant boom in property values in 2025 seems unlikely.”

Index results for February 2025 – national and main centres

From post-COVID peak
From 2024 mini peak
From pre-COVID levels
Median  value
Aotearoa New Zealand
Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland
$1,062,680
Kirikiriroa Hamilton
Te-Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington*
Ōtautahi Christchurch
Ōtepoti Dunedin

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

The general re-emergence of rising property values in February was replicated across almost all of Tamaki Makaurau, with Franklin and Auckland City both recording gains of 0.5%, and North Shore 0.3%. Rodney, Waitakere, and Papakura all had a modest rise of 0.1%, although Manukau edged down by the same figure.

Over a slightly longer three-month horizon, some areas have still seen modest falls (e.g. 0.3% in Waitakere and 0.2% in Manukau), but those figures also seem likely to turn positive again in the near term.

Mr. Davidson commented: “The sentiment on the ground across Auckland has been more positive of late, and February shows this has been translating into the hard data. Elevated stock levels may mean any further near-term growth for property values remains muted, but the soft patch does now seem to be behind us.”

From post-COVID peak
From 2024 mini peak
From pre-COVID levels
Median value
$1,191,524
Te Raki Paewhenua North Shore
$1,296,321
Auckland City
$1,143,162

Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington

The wider Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington area also bucked its recent weak trend in February, with Porirua and Wellington City holding steady, and Kapiti Coast, Lower Hutt, and Upper Hutt all increasing.

Wellington City remains 1.1% lower than it was three months ago, but the other areas have broadly stabilised, at +/-0.1% change compared to November.

“Wellington still faces some economic challenges in the near term, given the restraint on public sector expenditure. But housing affordability across the capital is far less stretched than it was 2-3 years ago, which is likely to have played a role in helping bring some buyers back to the table in February.”

From post-COVID peak
From 2024 mini peak
From pre-COVID levels
Median value
Kāpiti Coast
Te Awa Kairangi ki Uta Upper Hutt
Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt
Wellington City

MIL OSI

Previous articlevivo VLOVE Portrait Gallery Celebrates the Joy of Humanity

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR