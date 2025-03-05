vivo VLOVE Portrait Gallery Celebrates the Joy of Humanity

Source: Media Outreach

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 March 2025 – vivo is boldly integrating art, technology, and social responsibility to redefine mobile photography and inspire creators. As part of its commitment to user-inspired innovation, vivo invited seven visionary photographers from different backgrounds to explore love’s boundless forms with the vivo V50. Their breathtaking results can be seen at the vivo VLOVE Portrait Gallery at Central World Bangkok from February 27 to March 2. Inspired by the Italian word “Ancora” — once again — the vivo VLOVE Portrait Gallery invites visitors to capture their passion – take another shot, and rediscover love.

vivo VLOVE Portrait Gallery in Bangkok, Thailand

Together with its partners VOGUE and UNESCO, vivo is sharing its love for innovation and imagery through a series of events in Thailand that invite society to experience photography’s power to share love. The events include an immersive vivo VLOVE Portrait Gallery, a portrait sharing session, and an initiative to empower young people through visual storytelling.

“Imaging stands at the intersection of technology and humanity,” says Duanmu Xueying from the vivo Imaging Team. “We believe that photography is not merely a product of technology – it is a vessel for emotion.”

In the hands of seven professional photographers, the newly launched vivo V50, featuring ZEISS Professional Portrait capabilities and Natural Color Calibration pushes the boundaries of artistic expression while ensuring the precise reproduction of what the human eye sees.

A Stylish “Meet Your Love” Experience with VOGUE

Technology meets fashion, as vivo partners with VOGUE, one of the world’s most influential fashion magazines, to create the immersive VLOVE Portrait Gallery. Here, fashion and photography enthusiasts alike can create their own stylish social media moments while experiencing profound images from seven visionary photographers from around the world who used the vivo V50 and its state-of-the-art ZEISS Professional Portrait capabilities to create works that express their vision of the theme “Meet Your Love”, immersed in a space where fashion, technology, and creativity meet. This partnership with VOGUE underscores vivo’s commitment to redefining mobile imagery and its role as a pioneer in the fusion of technology and high fashion stylish aesthetic design.

vivo VLOVE Portrait Gallery Showcases Stunning Portraits by Southeast Asian Artists

The VLOVE Portrait Gallery, now open, showcases captivating photographic works exploring love’s multifaceted nature through visual storytelling via the vivo V50 and its ZEISS capabilities. With perspectives from ZEISS photographers like Gabriel Santos and Urasha Jakkachaphol, global artist Jimmy Marble, and emerging local talents, it’s a curated exploration of human connection. Each photo captures fleeting expressions and untold stories, turning moments into visual poems. Acclaimed artist Jimmy Marble, known for his vibrant colors, irreverent aesthetics, and more, adds a personal touch, exploring self – love and identity. His vision, “Self – expression has always been how I show myself love,” encapsulates the gallery’s spirit, where each artist uniquely captures love’s dimensions.

Renowned International Artist Jimmy Marble’s Portrait Artworks by vivo V50

Portraits of Love with the vivo V50

As part of the officially opening of the vivo VLOVE Portrait Gallery, vivo hosted a special session with five of the photographers and asked them to share how they push the boundaries of imaging technology through mobile photography. They also detailed their creative process for capturing love with the ZEISS Professional Portrait capabilities of the vivo V50.

“My focus is on capturing portraits that feel authentic – images that go beyond aesthetics and reveal the soul of the subject,” explained Urasha Jakkachaphol, who is from Thailand. “Whether it’s the intensity in someone’s gaze, the vulnerability in their posture, or the power of body language, my goal is to create images that make people feel something real.”

The technical precision of the vivo V50 let Urasha use light, depth of field, and perspective to create her portraits expressing “The Presence of Love”. “Through intimate portraiture, this series captures the subtle beauty of connection: the tenderness of a couple’s gaze, the peace of self-reflection, and the warmth of vulnerability,” she says. “I’m passionate about natural light photography, so I need a camera that doesn’t compromise on image quality under any lighting conditions. The collaboration between vivo V50 and ZEISS allowed me to shoot spontaneously, intuitively, and authentically. Whether it’s the soft morning light or intense midday sun, it captures it all perfectly. Urasha’s favorite feature is the ZEISS Multi-Focus Portrait mode. “It creates depth and separation, with the subject sharp and the background smoothly fading out, making portraits more intimate,” she says. “Coupled with its rapid autofocus, I never miss those fleeting, vivid expressions.

William Seng used the vivo V50 to capture loving moments he observed in Malaysia’s urban cityscape. “I wanted to capture selfless love, a love that asks for nothing in return, and a love for one’s passion,” he says. He noted that convenience is one of the advantages of mobile photography. “The V50 is always in my pocket and delivers amazing quality,” he says. “For me, the 50mm portrait lens on the V50 is the most powerful. Capturing instant portraits on the street is quite challenging. With the 50mm, I don’t have to get too close to the subject to capture a portrait, which is helpful. The sharpness of the portraits is impressive, and the details captured by the V50 amazed me.”

Capturing the connection between the subjects in a portrait is paramount for Gabriel Santos of Spain. “If you can make that connection not only visually stunning but also authentic, then you have created a mesmerizing portrait,” he says. “vivo and ZEISS have done an outstanding job with this phone. Even in low light, it produces excellent portraits. You can slightly underexpose to create more contrast and capture more intimate moments or overexpose in darkness to reduce contrast. The phone is equipped with three primary portrait lenses: 24mm, 35mm, and 50 mm, each suitable for different shooting scenarios.”

“Mobile photography is more flexible and spontaneous compared to traditional cameras,” says Aung Kyaw Tun. “It allows me to capture natural moments without making my subjects feel self-conscious.”

“A portrait becomes captivating when it tells a story and evokes emotions,” he says. “When viewers can feel the subject’s emotions and relate to their story, it leaves a lasting impression.”

For the VLOVE exhibition, Aung focused on capturing the unique connection between twins – a bond he says surpasses physical, emotional, and mental barriers. And he was especially impressed with the V50’s Aura Light’s ability to help render natural skin tones, especially the brown skin tones common in Myanmar, where he lives in Yangon.

“I particularly love the sharpness, texture, and natural feel of the ZEISS lenses, which enable me to achieve more layered visual effects with the phone,” says Tienjen Huang of Taiwan. “During the shoot, I paid special attention to how the light and composition tell the story.”

“For me, photography is not only a technique, but also a way of perceiving the world. It allows me to connect with the subject and record those fleeting real emotions through images,” Huang added.

vivo Collaborated Photographers Share Insights on Portrait Photography



vivo and UNESCO “Capture the Future”

Besides empowering professional photographers, vivo also supports developing young people to explore the world through mobile imagery. Through its partnership with UNESCO and the Beijing Contemporary Art Foundation (BCAF) it has established the “Asian Youth Film Fund” which is supporting the “Capture the Future” initiative in Thailand. Middle school and university students will be given access to advanced mobile imaging equipment to produce short films that explore how science and technology shape society, and their visions for the future. A panel of professional judges will select the winners, and the top entries will have the opportunity to be screened at prominent Asian film festivals. The students will also have further opportunities for in-depth exchanges with expert filmmakers and photographers to explore topics related to filmmaking, photography, and videography.

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony: vivo and UNESCO and BCAF Launch “Capture the Future” Programme

Encouraging a New Generation to Push the Boundaries of Artistic Expression

The “Capture the Future” initiative is part of vivo’s efforts to create opportunities for nurturing a new generation of creators with a strong sense of humanistic values and storytelling ability. These efforts align with vivo’s philosophy of “Beyond What You See, Unveil What the World could Be”.

“This is a big step forward in vivo’s mission to support young creators and give them a platform to showcase their talents and tell stories that truly matter,” said vivo spokesperson Pattara The program is designed to inspire creativity through imaging technology and encourage young people to engage with pressing societal issues and drive positive change through the power of visual storytelling.

As an innovation leader, vivo has a vision to empower every individual with the tools and technologies to create and express themselves. And vivo has made significant strides in advancing smartphone photography, both through continuous innovation and corporate social responsibility initiatives centered around photography or videography. These efforts have created opportunities for the exchange of visual cultures and the nurturing of a new generation of creators with a strong sense of humanistic values and storytelling ability.

