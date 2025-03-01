Source: New Zealand Government

The pinnacle of Māori performing arts was on full display at Te Matatini today – big congratulations to Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue for earning the top honour, Māori Development Tama Potaka says.

“They were one of those groups who just took to the stage and made it their own. Their uniqueness, their wairua Māori, shone throughout their performance and that was a poignant point of difference. I heard a beautiful expression that stuck with me earlier this week: ‘The waiata goes into my ears and out my eyes’. Seeing the passion in their performance and being part of that sold-out crowd was an awesome feeling.

“This was the culmination of the biggest Te Matatini we’ve seen: Fifty-five kapa haka performing with Te Mahau under the watch of Te Kāhui Maunga.

“We’ve seen whānau lining up for hours in the mornings to get the best spots. We’ve seen Ōpotiki Mai Tawhiti give an emotional tribute to their lost loved ones including former leader Ricky Mitai. And we’ve seen those just at the start of their reo journey; they might not understand all the kupu yet but they can feel it and know they’re resonating with something magic.

“That’s why the Government made the largest ever investment in Te Matatini at the last Budget: $48.7 million over three years. We want to make sure that this event can continue to grow and thrive.

“I hope that the region enjoys the economic boost this event is expected to bring – about $26 million – and I hope that you all got the chance to enjoy this event as much as the visitors.

“Big thanks to our Te Kāhui Maunga whānau for hosting us all, Carl Ross and his team’s hard mahi, and to all the performers and supporters. Ngā mihi aroha ki a koutou katoa.”

I eke ai te mana, te ihi, te wehi, te tapu i ngā mahi a Rēhia, a Tānerore ki tōna keokeotanga ki te papa tūwaewae o Te Matatini i te rangi nei – me mihi te toa whakaihuwaka a Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue ka tika i eke panuku, i eke tangaroa ki te tihi o Taranaki te mihi a te Minita Whanaketanga Māori Tama Potaka.

“Ko rātou tētahi o aua momo rōpū, ka tū ana ki te papa tūwaewae nō rātou te atamira. Mārama te kitea ko te ahurei, ko te wairua Māori e hikohiko mai ana mō te roanga o tā rātou tū koia pū te whakarerekētanga. I rongo au i tētahi kīanga rerehua i tēnei wiki i tāia ki te rae: ‘Ka uru mai te waiata i ōku taringa puta atu ana i ōku karu’. Ko te kitenga o te ihi me te wehi i tā rātou tū ki te atamira, me taku noho ki te tini o te marea (i pau katoa ai ngā tīkiti) ka tū te wanawana!

“Ko te whakatutukinga tēnei o Te Matatini pēnei rawa te nui kua kitea ake nei e tātou: E rima tekau mā rima ngā rōpū kapa haka e tutū ana i te puehu ki Te Mahau i raro i te maru o Te Kāhui Maunga.

“Kua kitea ngā whānau e whakarārangi ana mō te hia haora i ngā atatū ko ngā tino wāhi noho pai mutunga te take. Kua kitea a Ōpōtiki Mai Tawhiti e poroporoaki ā-ngākau ana i ō rātou mate tae atu ki tō rātou kaitātaki tāne o mua a Ricky Mitai. Kua kitea hoki te hunga kei te tīmatanga noa o tō rātou hīkoitanga reo Māori, kāore anō pea kia mārama i a rātou ngā kupu katoa, heoi anō, kei te rongo rātou i te wairua, me te mōhio ko te kōwarotanga tēnei o tētahi tūāhuatanga mīharo.“Koia te take i tukuna ai e te Kāwanatanga te tahua nui rawa o ngā tahua ki Te Matatini i Te Tahua ā-Motu: $48.7 miriona i roto i te toru tau. Kei te hiahia mātua whakarite mātou e tipu e rea tonu tēnei taumāhekeheke, haere ake nei, haere ake nei.

“Ko te tūmanako ka pārekareka te rohe i te horanga o te whiwhinga ōhanga e whakapaetia ana – ko tōna $26 miriona – ka mutu, i whai wā hoki koutou kia haere kia rongo i te wairua whakangahau i rongohia ai e ō tātou nei manuhiri.

“Nei hoki te mihi maioha nui atu ki te whānau o Te Kāhui Maunga, ki a Carl Ross me tōna tira me tā rātou whakapau werawera ki te manaaki i a mātou katoa, tae atu rā hoki ki te katoa o ngā kaihaka me ngā kaitautoko, tēnā koutou, tēnā koutou. Ngā mihi aroha ki a koutou katoa.”

