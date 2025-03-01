Advocacy – Skating the length of New Zealand to support youth mental health

Source: Authority PR

Best friends and skaters, Ben Lewis and Jed Scott-Stafford, are embarking on an extraordinary challenge—skateboarding from Bluff to Cape Reinga to raise awareness and funds for youth mental health.

Having faced their own battles and lost loved ones to mental health struggles, Ben and Jed know first-hand the silent suffering many young Kiwis endure. Through their journey, they hope to break the stigma around vulnerability, encourage open conversations, and provide real support for those in need.

Starting on March 1st, Ben and Jed will hitchhike to Bluff before skating the entire length of the country. At each stop, they’ll visit skateparks, host free BBQs, and connect with local communities, creating spaces where young people feel safe to open up about their struggles.

“So many young people suffer in silence because they feel like they have to be strong, like their pain isn’t valid, like no one will understand. We’ve been there, and we know what it’s like to think you have to face it alone,” says Lewis. “But vulnerability isn’t weakness. It’s the first step to healing. We want to show young Kiwis that they are not alone—that their struggles are real, their pain matters, and that there is help available.”

Mental health advocate and I Am Hope founder Mike King has praised the duo for their courage in taking on this journey to help others.

“Ben and Jed are showing young people that struggling doesn’t make you weak—it makes you human. The biggest killer of our kids isn’t mental illness; it’s the belief that they’re a burden, that their problems aren’t worth talking about,” says King. “What these two are doing is not just inspiring—it’s lifesaving. They’re meeting young Kiwis where they are, in skateparks, in their communities, and letting them know they’re not alone. We’re proud to support them on this journey.”

The Tour

North Island Route:

The journey will continue from Wellington, heading up the Kāpiti Coast before crossing to the East Coast, stopping in Tauranga and other major skate communities.

South Island Route:

Bluff

Invercargill

Winton

Gore

Dunedin

Queenstown

Wānaka

Fairlie

Ashburton

Christchurch

Rangiora

Kaikōura

Blenheim

Nelson

All funds raised go directly to I Am Hope to provide mental health support for young Kiwis who are stuck on long waiting lists, unable to access the help they desperately need.

Donate here: https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/skateboarding-up-nz-bottom-to-top-grilling-up-at Instagram page: @tgcunz

“Together, we can turn suffering into strength and loneliness into hope—one skatepark at a time.”