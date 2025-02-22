Rural News – Farmers celebrate more funding for QEII Trust – Federated Farmers

Source: Federated Farmers



A funding boost for the QEII National Trust is a win for farmers and the environment, Federated Farmers vice president Colin Hurst says.

Following strong advocacy from Federated Farmers, the Government have announced an additional $4.5 million for the trust over the next three years.

“When it comes to environmental bang for your taxpayer buck, I can’t think of a better investment than the QEII Trust,” Hurst says.

“But despite the amazing work they do in our rural communities to improve biodiversity and other environmental outcomes, the trust hasn’t had an increase in funding for over a decade.

“During that time the trust has faced huge inflationary pressures and a 28% increase in demand for their services.

“Today’s announcement may not be the doubling of funding Federated Farmers called for, but it’s certainly a positive step in the right direction and will do a lot of good.”

The QEII National Trust was established in 1977, with Federated Farmers dairy chair (the late) Gordon Stephenson a key instigator.

The trust partners with landowners who are willing to voluntarily protect their land without selling or donating it.

Covenants ensure special areas of bush, wetland and biodiversity are protected for future generations, in perpetuity.

There are now more than 5,200 covenants covering 187,774 hectares – the vast majority on farms.

“Without an increase in funding the QEII Trust would have been forced to scale back the number of new covenants it could support,” Hurst says,

“That would have been a huge setback for nature, and the ongoing efforts of many farmers who are committed to protecting special areas of biodiversity on their land.”

Federated Farmers has been given a 30-minute slot in front of the Primary Production Committee to explain why it believes the trust deserves more support.

“We’ll certainly be taking up that opportunity and making a strong case for further funding increases that will allow the trust to expand their work.”