Minister going to Australia for aged care meetings

Source: New Zealand Government

Associate Health Minister Hon Casey Costello is traveling to Australia for meetings with the aged care sector in Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney next week.

“Australia is our closest partner, so as we consider the changes necessary to make our system more effective and sustainable it makes sense to learn from its recent experience on aged care sector reform,” Ms Costello says.

Minister Costello will meet with Ageing Australia, visit aged care facilities across the three cities, and meet with Federal and State government organisations, including the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commissioner and Independent Health and Aged Care Pricing Authority. She will also meet with New Zealand aged care providers operating in both trans-Tasman markets.

“This visit also provides an opportunity for me to engage with my ministerial counterparts and their officials across my Customs, Seniors, and Associate Police and Associate Immigration portfolio responsibilities,” Ms Costello says.

Minister Costello will meet with the Hon Anthony Carbines, Victoria Minister for Police; Hon Tony Burke, Federal Minister for Home Affairs; and Hon Jodie Harrison, New South Wales Minister for Seniors.

The Minister will also meet with the Commissioners of the Australia Federal Police, Australian Border Force, and the Australia Taxation Office to discuss their experience targeting transnational and serious organised crime.

MIL OSI