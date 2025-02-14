WRISE Group Appoints Chen Jingwei as Regional Chief Investment Officer

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR/SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 February 2025 – WRISE Group announced today that Chen Jingwei has been appointed Regional Chief Investment Officer, effective immediately. In this expanded role, Jingwei will oversee all investment-related activities across the firm’s mass affluent segment, WRISE Prestige Hong Kong, in addition to his current responsibilities as Chief Investment Strategist at WRISE Private Singapore. This strategic appointment underscores WRISE Group’s commitment to delivering world-class wealth management and investment solutions to its clients while strengthening its leadership in the industry.

Chen Jingwei has a distinguished career in investment strategy and wealth management and brings a wealth of experience. Since joining WRISE in 2022 as one of its earliest team members, Jingwei has been instrumental in building the firm’s investment platform and expanding its ecosystem, which now includes over 20 investment bank counterparties. His leadership has been pivotal in driving the success of WRISE Private Singapore.

Prior to joining WRISE, Jingwei held prominent roles at Bank Julius Baer, Leonteq, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he gained extensive expertise in both buy-side and sell-side operations. His experience spans across financing and derivatives product delivery, serving diverse geographies and client segments. Jingwei holds a master’s degree in Financial Mathematics from Stanford University and a First-Class Honours Bachelor’s Degree in Quantitative Finance from National University of Singapore, with full scholarship from Ministry of Education in Singapore. He is a CFA and CAIA charterholder.

“We are thrilled to appoint Jingwei as Regional Chief Investment Officer. His expertise, strategic vision, and proven track record make him the ideal leader to drive our investment capabilities forward. Since joining WRISE, Jingwei has been a cornerstone of our success, and I am confident that his expanded role will further strengthen our value proposition to simplify the complexities of wealth management while maintaining our commitment to excellence and integrity. This appointment reflects our commitment to investing in top talent and delivering exceptional value to our clients,” said Derrick Tan, Group Executive Chairman of WRISE.

