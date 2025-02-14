Money20/20 Asia Launches Agenda With Over 200 Of Asia’s Most Influential Fintech Leaders And Regulators, Shaping The Future Of Digital Finance

Source: Media Outreach

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 February 2025 – Money20/20, the world’s leading fintech show and the place where money does business, unveils its agenda for the upcoming Asia show held in Bangkok on April 22-24 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC).

The show will explore five key pillars: collaboration, security, frictionless user experiences, sustainability, and the frontiers of emerging technologies. The pillars dive into specific areas where collaborative efforts are crucial in shaping the future of fintech and leveraging emerging technologies for a transformed tomorrow.

Money20/20 Asia brings together a diverse lineup from global and regional banks like JP Morgan, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Maybank, Kasikorn Bank, National Australia Bank, Ambank Group and many others. Experts from key players in the global and regional payments space such as Mastercard, VISA, TransferMate, Block, Worldpay, SeaMoney, and Terrapay, will share their insights, expertise and the latest industry trends throughout the show. This year’s show is also enriched by a core focus on Asia’s cross-border payment trends. Companies such as AirWallex, GCash, Goto, Wise, Nium, and LianLian Global are just a few of the leaders in the industry sharing their insights and potential of this fast growing area of fintech in the region.

This year’s show places a core focus on Asia’s regulators underscoring Asia’s commitment to fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors. Key figures include Mrs. Roong Mallikamas, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Thailand; Mr. Adnan Zaylani, Deputy Governor of Bank Negara Malaysia; Ms. Chuchi Fonacier, Deputy Governor of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas; Mr. George Chou, Chief Fintech Officer, Hong Kong Monetary Authority; and Ms. Jomkwan Kongsakul, Deputy Secretary General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Thailand, among others.

“Bangkok will be the epicentre of fintech innovation this April as Money20/20 Asia convenes regulators and industry leaders to explore the future of banking and cross-border payments. Our most ambitious agenda to date emphasises purposeful innovation and provides a unique platform for collaboration. We’re excited to facilitate the conversations that will define the next chapter of fintech in one of the world’s fastest-growing regions.” – Ian Fong, VP of Content, Money20/20 Asia.

Some esteemed speakers that will share the show’s four incredible stages, the Exchange Stage, the Unfiltered Stage, the Money Pot, and the HumanA.I.ty Stage (hosted by Money20/20’s own AI co-host Aiana) include – Pitcha Siriyaphan, Head of Payments, Thailand at J.P. Morgan Payments. Maria Peralta, Director, SMB Acceptance Solutions at Visa, Hans Patuwo, Chief Operating Officer at GoTo Group, Ritesh Shukla, CEO at NPCI International, Daniel Yun, Founder, CEO at KakaoBank Corp and Chee Mun Foong, CEO and Chief Product Officer at YTL AI Labs and YTL-Sea Digital Bank Project.

“The path to profitability for digital banks is challenging, yet entirely achievable with the right strategy. At Kakaobank, we are committed to building a customer-centric, innovation-driven banking platform where we offer loan products, not only Kakaobank’s, but from over 50 partner companies redefining our customers’ everyday financial experiences. Our efforts have led us to serve over 80% of South Korea’s working population. Money20/20 Asia is the premier fintech event in APAC, bringing together the most influential voices in fintech, payments, and banking to shape the industry’s future. It provides the perfect stage for Kakaobank to showcase our success, share our vision of going beyond banking with AI technology, and explore the evolving digital banking landscape alongside industry leaders driving financial innovation across Asia.” – Daniel Yun, Founder and CEO of KakaoBank Corp.

