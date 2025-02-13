Update on December 2024 and January 2025 rental data

The national-level stock measure for actual rentals for housing for December 2024 and January 2025 will be included in Selected price indexes: January 2025, which is due out on Friday 14 February.

The administrative data used for this measure is provided by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), which recently upgraded their tenancy bond-lodgment system. The stock measure was not included in last month’s SPI release as time was needed to integrate the new system’s data into the rental price indexes.

The completed update does not affect the results for the December 2024 quarter consumers price index (CPI), so no revision is required.

The release does not include the flow of rental properties measures (national and regional) as we are still working to integrate the new system’s data for these measures. The flow measures, which do not affect the CPI, will be included when we are confident they meet customer expectations.

Stats NZ would like to thank MBIE and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for collaborating on this work and making it possible to release the latest data. We will provide a further update in due course.

