Galaxy Macau Receives Record-breaking Five-Star Awards Recognition from Forbes Travel Guide on 2025 List

Source: Media Outreach

Galaxy Macau achieves a remarkable industry-leading milestone with nine Five-Star accolades in Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2025.

Raffles at Galaxy Macau makes its unprecedented debut in the Forbes Five-Star Award in its outstanding first year of operation.

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 February 2025 – The prestigious Forbes Travel Guide today unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 Star Awards, which saw Galaxy Macau™ achieving a remarkable milestone with an incredible nine Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Five-Star accolades. Galaxy Macau is proud to announce its unrivalled position as the integrated resort with the most Five-Star hotels under one roof of any luxury resort company worldwide for the third consecutive year. Galaxy Macau has earned the exclusive accolade as the only luxury resort withFTG Five-Star hotel ratings in the world, cementing Galaxy Macau’s status as the leading luxury FTG Five-Star resort destination.

Forbes Travel Guide is widely recognized as the leading authority in evaluating and rating top-tier hotels, restaurants, and spas around the world, employing a professional review team that adheres to hundreds of stringent standards, and Galaxy Macau’s nine Five-Star honors this year were awarded across its glittering collection of hotels, restaurants, and spas.

Galaxy Hotel™ remains one of the world’s largest Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star hotels, celebrating its award-winning recognition for the third consecutive year.

The Ritz-Carlton, Macau maintains its impeccable reputation for luxury service with its ninth consecutive Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award winning recognition.

Galaxy Macau received the following 2025 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards:

Raffles at Galaxy Macau (Five-Star Award winner for its first year in operation)

(Five-Star Award winner for its first year in operation) Galaxy Hotel™ (Five-Star Award winner for the third consecutive year)

(Five-Star Award winner for the third consecutive year) Banyan Tree Macau (Five-Star Award winner for the 12 th consecutive year)

(Five-Star Award winner for the 12 consecutive year) The Ritz-Carlton, Macau (Five-Star Award winner for the 9th consecutive year)

(Five-Star Award winner for the 9th consecutive year) Hotel Okura Macau (Five-Star Award winner for the fourth consecutive year)

(Five-Star Award winner for the fourth consecutive year) Banyan Tree Spa (Five-Star Award winner for the 12 th consecutive year)

(Five-Star Award winner for the 12 consecutive year) The Ritz-Carlton Spa (Five-Star Award winner for the 9th consecutive year)

(Five-Star Award winner for the 9th consecutive year) Yamazato (Inaugural Five-Star Award winner)

(Inaugural Five-Star Award winner) 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA (Five-Star Award winner for the third consecutive year)

The Forbes Travel Guide team extended its warmest congratulations to the management and staff of Galaxy Macau for this standout achievement as a worldwide exemplar of luxury hospitality at its finest. “Forbes Travel Guide congratulates the leadership and staff of Galaxy Macau for once again earning their Five-Star hotel awards for 2025. The team have demonstrated a unique and unwavering commitment to elevating the guest experience with staff as passionate as they are exacting in the delivery of their service, year after year. We are proud to feature Galaxy Macau’s House of Brand hotels on our Five-Star list.” said Amanda Frasier, President, Standards & Ratings, Forbes Travel Guide.

8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA is proud to announce its Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award win for the third consecutive year for standout Italian gastronomy.

“Galaxy Macau’s record-breaking performance in the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards is a testament to our continuous commitment to delivering an exceptional luxury service experience to our sophisticated guests, made possible by the tireless dedication and unwavering passion of our team,” said Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer – Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group. “We embrace our dedicated service philosophy of ‘World-Class Asian Heart,’ taking the expression of luxury to new heights as we create unique and unforgettable memories for our discerning guests. We are honored to be recognized by Forbes Travel Guide and look forward to continuing to raise the bar for luxury hospitality worldwide, while further reinforcing Macau’s status as a ‘World Center for Tourism and Leisure’.”

Yamazato is proud to announce its inaugural Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award recognition for exquisite Japanese gastronomy.

In Macau and across Greater China, Galaxy Macau is not only synonymous with luxury and comfort, but also serves as the perfect starting point for visitors seeking to explore the dazzling allure of Macau. The dedicated team infuses passion and expertise into every detail, striving to create memorable experiences for each guest. Key to its accolades in the Forbes Travel Guide, Galaxy Macau continues to evolve and expand its distinctive luxury service offering, driven by a vision to establish a world-class luxury integrated resort that resonates with visitors, and holds a special place in the heart of its discerning guests.

Banyan Tree Spa Macau is proud to have earned its outstanding Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award win for the 12th consecutive year.

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.