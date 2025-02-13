Stats NZ information release: Electronic card transactions: January 2025

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Electronic card transactions: January 2025 – 13 February 2025 – The electronic card transactions (ECT) series cover debit, credit, and charge card transactions with New Zealand-based merchants. The series can be used to indicate changes in consumer spending and economic activity.

Key facts

All figures are seasonally adjusted unless otherwise specified.

Values are at the national level and are not adjusted for price changes.

January 2025 month

Changes in the value of electronic card transactions for the January 2025 month (compared with December 2024) were:

spending in the retail industries decreased 1.6 percent ($103 million)

spending in the core retail industries decreased 1.5 percent ($86 million).

