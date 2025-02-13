Govt Cuts – Axing 63 roles at Callaghan Innovation will drive essential skills out of the country and undermine Government growth agenda – PSA

Source: PSA



New redundances at Callaghan Innovation will undermine the country’s capacity to commercialise innovations of New Zealand businesses, which the Government claims it is so focussed on, says the union for Callaghan Innovation workers, the Public Service Association.

Last night, Callaghan Innovation told 63 workers their roles were being made redundant, including 16 commercialisation roles, 14 scientists and engineers, 6 Māori Innovation roles, and others working in data, digital, product design, risk and audit, marketing, government engagement and technical support.

“The Government is dismissing the very workers who could help grow the economy,” said PSA Acting National Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons. “People working in those commercialisation roles have the skills to turn ideas into internationally marketable products and services quickly and successfully.”

around 75 science staff out of work and forced to find work overseas. Last month, Science Minister Shane Reti told Callaghan Innovation’s Board Chair that Callaghan would lose most of its funding well before its formal disestablishment, and before any new science organisations have been set up through the science system reforms recently announced. That will see

“The Minister is driving workers with essential knowledge out of the country. By defunding Callaghan Innovation before it’s disestablished, the Minister is forcing staff into redundancy with nowhere in New Zealand for them to go to.”

Cabinet papers released alongside the science reform announcements stated that the Minister would conduct a review of capability within Callaghan Innovation that could be retained and transferred elsewhere. However, this review resulted in minimal change.

“Callaghan Innovation staff were never given an opportunity to have input on this review,” said Fitzsimons. “The Minister has made decisions without even talking to the people who are losing their livelihoods over this.

“The Minister must treat Callaghan Innovation staff with dignity and respect and find ways to keep these highly skilled staff in New Zealand. Otherwise, we’ll lose more people offshore while New Zealand becomes a less attractive place to be a scientist.

“How will that help the Government’s economic growth agenda?”