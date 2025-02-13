S Experience and Kingsmen Xperience Announce a Strategic Partnership Deal Memorandum to Develop Branded Attractions in Asia Pacific

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 February 2025 – Black Spade Capital Limited (“Black Spade”) announced today that its subsidiary S Experience Limited (“S Experience”) has entered into a strategic deal memorandum with Kingsmen Xperience, Inc. (“Kingsmen Xperience”), the United States location-based entertainment-focused subsidiary of Kingsmen Creatives Ltd. (“Kingsmen”), a leading creator of experiences, to develop location-based branded attractions in Asia Pacific, initially focusing on Macau, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand.

Kingsmen has designed and built notable location-based entertainment attractions, including the interactive “Monopoly Dreams” game space in Hong Kong and Hasbro’s first-ever multi-brand carnival in Asia, “TOYBOX by Hasbro.” Kingsmen has also contributed to the design and construction of large-scale theme park attractions for world-leading parks such as Universal Studios Singapore and Disneyland Hong Kong.

Kingsmen Xperience currently manages several licensed attractions, including Hasbro’s Planet Playskool and Nerf Action Xperience, the immersive VR experience Space Explorers: THE INFINITE from Infinity Experiences, and the interactive Discovery: A Living Worlds Experience from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Kingsmen Xperience is also preparing to launch its newest live, walk-through immersive attraction, Squid Game: The Experience, in Seoul, Korea, later in February 2025, under an exclusive partnership with Netflix.

“This strategic partnership deal memorandum combines Kingmen’s global expertise in transforming iconic consumer brand engagements into reimagined and expansive interactive experiences with S Experience and its shareholders’ local market knowledge, network and strong presence in the locations,” said Dennis Tam, President and CEO of Black Spade.

“By leveraging our combined expertise, we are excited to bring to life immersive, innovative attractions that will captivate audiences across diverse regions and genres,” said Corey Redmond, Senior Executive Vice President of Kingsmen Xperience.

