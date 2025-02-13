Blue Cross Survey: 74% of Young People Travel for Unique and Exciting Experiences One-third Lack Protection Awareness

Source: Media Outreach

Ms. Bonnie Tse, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross (2nd from left), Ms. Sylvia Chow, Director of Marketing of Blue Cross (2nd from right), Mr. Aiden Hung, young Hong Kong singer (left), and Ms. Akina Fong (right) at Blue Cross’s Press Conference

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 February 2025 – Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited (“Blue Cross”) today announced the results of a surveyof young people’s travel habits and preferences, as well as their level of protection awareness. The survey found that young people love to travel, with nearly 70% planning to traveltwice or more a year. 74% of the respondents hope to explore and try unique, novel and exciting experiences during their travels. However, one-third would not purchase travel insurance, implying a lack of awareness of risk management and protection.

The survey was conducted by Blue Cross earlier through online questionnaires. The key findings are as follows:

New Generation Loves to Travel, Prefers Novel and Exciting Experiences

69% of the respondents plan to travel twice or more in the next 12 months; 22% plan to travel three times or more. In other words, one in five young people plans to travel three times or more in the coming year.

74% of the respondents aspire to explore and try unique, novel and exciting experiences during their travels, and about one-third (32%) prefer to explore lesser-known destinations.

Preference for Spontaneous Travel, Travelling on a Whim after Grabbing Cheap Flights, Following Travel KOLs Suggestions for Itinerary, “Checking in” and “Happy Sharing” on Social Media

Nearly 60% (58%) of the respondents prefer improvised travel to planning an itinerary in advance. Two-thirds (66%) of the respondents’ travel plans depend on the availability of cheap flights. As for planning their itinerary, 70% of the respondents said they would refer to the suggestions and recommendations of travel KOLs

62% of young people travel to “check in” and are keen on “happy sharing” on social media, highlighting the close connection between their offline and online activities.

Most Worried about Flight Delays, Cancellations or Lost Luggage, Yet Lacks Protection Awareness

When asked about travel-related concerns, 71% of the respondents cite flight delays or cancellations as their top worry; half (50%) of the respondents are concerned about lost or damaged luggage. These are common risks that travellers occasionally face.

Two-thirds (66%) of the respondents said they would purchase travel insurance to protect themselves and their families, of which 80% considered premium and promotional offers as the key factor when choosing travel insurance. One-third (34%) would not acquire insurance, of which 42% considered it unnecessary, showing that the new generation has inadequate awareness of their protection needs.

Blue Cross to Actively Tap the Youth Market in Line with its Young and Dynamic Brand Image

Ms. Bonnie Tse, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross, said, “Today’s young people love to travel, seeking out fresh and exciting experiences. They are fearless, innovative and willing to take on challenges. However, their lack of protection awareness is concerning. In addition to common travel disruptions such as flight delays and lost luggage, comprehensive travel insurance provides crucial protection and mitigates the risks against accidents, injuries, and illness during the journey.

“We hope to inspire the new generation to balance living fully with protecting themselves and their families. As young people grow and progress through different stages of life, their priorities, concerns, and aspirations evolve, and a thoughtful awareness and understanding of risk management becomes increasingly important.”

Blue Cross values the youth market. Its business data reflect a growing base of younger customers, with a 108% increase in policyholders aged 18 to 29 and a 164% increase in the number of policies. Moreover, the number of policyholders and policies for the age group 18 to 22 jumped 150% and 191% respectively.

Ms. Tse said, “This market research is focused on local university students. This new generation has huge market potential and matches Blue Cross’s young and dynamic brand positioning. The survey results help us further understand young people’s preferences, consumption patterns, habits and protection awareness, and enable us to enhance our product design and marketing strategy. For example, we will introduce more flash sales and collaborate with travel platforms and KOLs that meet the preferences and lifestyles of young people. We will tailor our offerings to the needs and pain points of the new generation, providing better value for money, and creating ‘Just Right’ protection for them.”

In addition, today’s young people are growing up in a digital environment. Blue Cross has been keeping up with the pace of digital life. For example, it has optimised its company website to create a one-stop, seamless digital insurance service experience. It has also established affinity partnerships with different digital platforms to connect with young customers at various touch points across their daily activities, from online shopping and travel bookings to payment systems and financial management services. This year, Blue Cross plans to launch a series of marketing activities catering to young people, further engaging the young customer segment online and offline.

Blue Cross Business Performance in First Three Quarters of 2024 Surpassed Market Average

Blue Cross also announced its business performance for the first three quarters of 2024. Its overall performance showed a 22% rise compared with the same period in 2023, which is significantly higher than the market’s 2% increase3. Its non-medical insurance business soared by 33%, while the market fell4 by 6% during the same period; of which, travel and personal accident insurance business surged by 44%, more than twice the market’s 21% increase5. Blue Cross’s medical insurance also outperformed the market, with a 19% increase over the same period, higher than the market’s 16% increase6.

