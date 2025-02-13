AIA Singapore celebrates opening of Rainforest Wild Asia with Tapir adoption and AIA Vitality Bounce sponsorship

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 February 2025 – AIA Singapore is proud to announce its partnership with the newly opened Rainforest Wild Asia at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, as the naming sponsor of AIA Vitality Bounce and sponsor of Tapir habitat. This collaboration reflects the company’s commitment to community engagement, wildlife conservation and healthier living, exemplifying the AIA One Billion initiative to empower one billion people to live healthier, longer, better lives by 2030.

Officially opening on 12 March, visitors to Rainforest Wild Asia can experience this, among other activities:

AIA Vitality Bounce, a nature-immersive high-element net playground, providing a fun and dynamic play opportunity for visitors of all ages. This unique play space encourages physical activity, while fostering social interaction and connection with nature, and supporting mental wellbeing.

AIA-sponsored Tapir habitat, home to two resident Malayan tapirs, offering visitors an opportunity to learn about these fascinating creatures. This further demonstrates AIA Singapore’s commitment to raising awareness of wildlife conservation[1].

AIA employees and insurance representatives are invited to an exclusive preview of Rainforest Wild Asia on 1 March. This private event offers a unique opportunity for team building and connection with colleagues in a natural setting.

“AIA Singapore is delighted to be a part of the exciting opening of Rainforest Wild Asia, through the sponsorship of the AIA Vitality Bounce and the habitat of the two beloved Malayan tapirs. In our increasingly digital world, taking time to immerse ourselves in nature is more important than ever. We hope that through this initiative, we provide everyone with a space to disconnect, cultivate deeper relationships with nature and loved ones, and to be inspired to protect our wildlife,” said Ms Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer, AIA Singapore.

This sponsorship demonstrates AIA Singapore’s continued investment in fostering healthier lifestyles and reinforces our commitment to creating positive social and environmental impact within the community.

From 12 March, AIA customers can enjoy discounted admission tickets to Rainforest Wild Asia during selected periods, which will be announced on AIA+— your dedicated app and portal for all your financial, health and wellness needs. Customers and the community can also look out for upcoming activities via our social media channels.

Hashtag: #AIASingapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.