Education – Ara and Lanzhou City University strengthen relationship

Source: Ara Institute of Canterbury



For many decades, Ara Institute of Canterbury has enjoyed strong connections with Lanzhou City University in Gansu province, north-west China.

The relationship grew out of the sister-city relationship between Christchurch and Gansu Province. Lanzhou City, on the banks of the Yellow River is the capital of the province.

During a visit to Ara amid both Chinese New Year and Waitangi Day celebrations, the leadership of both education providers expressed hopes for a new era in their relationship.

The LCU delegation included President Mr Gaonian Han, Director of Personnel Mr Dingjun Wang, Director of International Exchange Office Ms Xiaoxia Liu, Dean of School of Economics and Management Ms Jing Li and Associate Dean of School of Environment and Urban Development Mr Chao Wang.

Welcoming the group last Friday, Ara’s International Director Deanna Anderson was quick to honour their shared history but also expressed strong hopes for reinvigorating their close association. She said Covid had “impacted our longstanding relationship for too long”.

“It is time to reestablish our tradition of exchanges, both for language study and research, but also to share new ideas and bring them life,” she said, particularly noting the scope for growing cultural exchanges.

“Our sister-city relationship is strongly based on cultural exchange – we’d like to show you what Ara has to offer in this space.”

Expressing a keen interest in hosting a return delegation from Ara, LCU President Mr Gaonian Han said the relationship between the tertiary providers was one of the closest his university enjoyed. He reflected that their frequent exchanges and collaborations dated back to the 1980s with Ara students visiting LCU to learn Chinese, and LCU staff improving their English proficiency and teaching methods through Ara.

Mr Han said LCU was also seeking to further cultural exchanges at the tertiary level.

“I sincerely hope that the exchanges and cooperation between us will not only promote teaching and scientific research programmes and exchanges on both sides but also deepen and consolidate the friendship between China and New Zealand.”

His associates highlighted free study and accommodation and scholarship options on offer at LCU during their presentations.

Members of several Ara departments including Humanities, Creative Industries and Digital Technologies as well as Architectural Studies and Interior Design, presented to the delegation highlighting study options with scope for collaboration.

After an exchange of gifts, Ara’s International Market Sector Manager Andy Ge escorted the visitors on a tour of campus before they were formally welcomed into Te Puna Wānaka whare on campus for a hāngī lunch prepared by Level 5 cookery students.