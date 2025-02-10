Artyzen Hospitality Group Expands to Xi’an with New Luxury Lifestyle Hotel

Source: Media Outreach

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 February 2025 – Artyzen Hospitality Group (AHG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Shun Tak Holdings Limited (HKSE: 242) today announced a management agreement with Xi’an Yang’s Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (Xi’an Yang’s Real Estate) to open its first Artyzen Hotels and Resorts luxury lifestyle hotel in Xi’an, China. This marks AHG’s debut in China’s ancient capital and the continuation of its purposeful growth strategy.

Mr. Rogier Verhoeven, Executive Director and President of Group Hospitality Division, Shun Tak Holdings Limited and Mr. Yang Zengtian, Chairman of Xi’an Yang’s Real Estate marks Artyzen Hospitality Group’s debut in China with the signing of a hotel management agreement for Artyzen Xi’an, a luxury hotel project slated to open in the first quarter of 2028.

Artyzen Xi’an is slated to open in the first quarter of 2028, featuring approximately 280 guest rooms that blend elegant style with contemporary aesthetics. Located in the heart of the central business district within the Xi’an Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone, the hotel is near the Xi’an Grand Theatre. Designed by Wang Shu, China’s first Pritzker Prize-winning architect and an urban planning consultant for the Xi’an municipal government, this theatre is also China’s first newly built large-scale theatre to utilise an immersive sound system. Its groundbreaking acoustic design creates an extraordinary three-dimensional audio-visual experience. Artyzen Xi’an will collaborate with surrounding cultural facilities to form a cultural tourism ecosystem, celebrating Xi’an’s rich heritage as the starting point of the Overland Silk Road and its contemporary innovative vitality.

Celebrating the signing of the Artyzen Xi’an hotel management agreement, Mr. Rogier Verhoeven, Executive Director and President of the Group Hospitality Division, Shun Tak Holdings Limited presents to Mr. Yang Zengtian, Chairman of Xi’an Yang’s Real Estate with a scroll of elegant cursive Chinese calligraphy signifying good fortune, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership to develop a luxury hotel that celebrates Xi’an’s unique cultural heritage and modern charm.

“As the inaugural city of the national ‘one belt and one road’ initiative, Xi’an’s significance as a historical centre and a hub for innovation makes it an ideal location for Artyzen Hotels and Resorts,” said Rogier Verhoeven Executive Director and President, Group Hospitality Division, Shun Tak. “We are committed and confident that this project will become Xi’an’s landmark cultural tourism destination.”

Yang Zengtian, Chairman of Xi’an Yang’s Real Estate, noted, ‘This collaboration with AHG represents a significant step toward our vision of creating a gateway showcasing Xi’an’s rich culture and technological innovation while enhancing tourism and strengthening the local community.”

Sunny Li, Vice President, China, AHG, added, “We are delighted to partner with Xi’an Yang’s Real Estate and contribute to the growth of Xi’an’s hospitality sector. We are looking forward to creating immersive guest experience celebrating Xi’ans unique cultural heritage and its modern charm.”

A strategic partnership between Artyzen Hospitality Group and Xi’an Yang’s Real Estate commenced with the signing of the hotel management agreement for Artyzen Xi’an. Mr Rogier Verhoeven, Executive Director and President of Group Hospitality Division, Shun Tak Holdings Limited (7th from the left), Mr Yang Zengtian, Chairman of Xi’an Yang’s Real Estate (6th from the right), Ms Zhao Xinxin, Deputy Director, Xi’an Hi-tech Zone Urban Living Room Development Center (4th from the right), Ms. Zhang Jia, Head of Investment Promotion Department, Xi’an Hi-tech Zone Urban Living Room Development Center (3rd from the right) and representatives from both parties were in attendance to celebrate this milestone for the luxury hotel project, which will celebrate Xi’an’s unique cultural heritage and modern charm.

Artyzen Hotels and Resorts brand is a collection of individually crafted luxury lifestyle hotels that celebrate the unique culture and heritage of each locale. Artyzen Xi’an will continue this tradition, incorporating local motifs and architectural styles into a modern aesthetic. Guests can expect curated experiences, immersing them in Xi’an’s heritage and unique flavour, offering a journey of discovery that nourishes the mind, body, and soul. Artyzen Xi’an will join 17 other Artyzen properties across the Asia Pacific region to promote the development of the cultural tourism economy.

