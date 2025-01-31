Buzzing from the world stage to Auckland’s elections

Source: Auckland Council

The dynamic new digital platform Buzzly, created to engage youth in civics and developed by Auckland Council just four months ago, has won at the World Summit Awards 2024 for Digital Innovation with Social Impact.

Buzzly was recognised as one of the best digital impact solutions in the Government & Citizen Engagement category. Chosen from more than 400 solutions worldwide, Buzzly wowed judges by demonstrating how innovation can tackle societal challenges and contribute to achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The platform was developed to bridge a gap in civic engagement and policy-making involving young people, particularly Māori and Pasifika. It targets the voice of youth and establishes an inclusive space for rangatahi to share ideas using creative challenges, rewarding participation and ensuring youth insights are heard and valued by decision-makers.

World Summit Awards’ national expert for New Zealand, Frances Valintine is thrilled for Buzzly.

“This recognition is a testament to your vision and determination, and we are so pleased you are representing Aotearoa New Zealand on the global stage,” says Ms Valintine.

“Your hard work and dedication to empowering youth voices is truly inspiring, and we’re confident that you will make a significant impact for youth involvement in important matters.”

Auckland Council’s Governance and Engagement General Manager, Lou-Ann Ballantyne says, “Gaining youth engagement is no easy feat and this achievement so far demonstrates how the Buzzly platform is really able to move and shake things up in this space.”

And General Manager Group Strategy, Transformation and Partnerships, Anna Bray is proud of the team.

“Thanks to funding from council’s The Southern Initiative, Buzzly has come a long way since upgrading from ‘Up South’, a platform initially designed to engage Māori and Pasifika rangatahi of South Auckland. I look forward to seeing what else it can do,” says Ms Bray.

The Buzzly team is now getting ready to take on a major mission – improving youth participation in Auckland’s Elections 2025.

With Auckland’s elections planning well underway, it is hoped Buzzly will be the “cavalry” to ramp up youth participation in this year’s elections. In 2022, of the 1.1 million Aucklanders registered to vote, only 26 per cent of those aged 18-25 voted.

The platform’s first ever elections challenge asks participants to consider, “What’s the council done for me?”, and encourages potential entrants to do their homework by asking, “What do you love about Auckland, and how’s the council involved?” as well as “How could the council make Auckland a city that slays?”

Platform users can respond to the challenge by producing content with a call to action for their peers in whatever medium they choose, and the best outputs are awarded prizes.

The purpose of the challenge is to show rangatahi, who are among Tāmaki Makaurau’s harder-to-reach audiences, how the decisions made by local government impact their daily lives – giving them reason to engage.

The What does Auckland Council do for you? challenge is live 3 February – 9 March 2025 with $200 prizes up for grabs – get all the buzz here.

MIL OSI