EPA – Rangitane maritime development declined COVID fast-track consent

Source: Environmental Protection Authority



An independent panel has declined resource consent to construct a public boat ramp facility at Rangitane, Kerikeri.

Far North District Council and Far North Holdings Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The decision comes 209 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Note that this application was made under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020 and not the more recent fast-track legislation.