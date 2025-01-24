The best family-friendly bike rides in Auckland

Source: Auckland Council

Get the whole family active on one of Auckland’s fantastic bike paths. Scenic routes wind through tranquil neighbourhoods and reserves and meander along coastal areas and past playgrounds, with plenty of places to stop and picnic or play.

These paths are gentle and picturesque, suitable for kids and first-time cyclists.

Explore Ambury Farm and Māngere Foreshore

Stop for a mid-bike breather at Ambury Regional Park (also known as Ambury Farm) and enjoy seeing a city farm in action with cows, chickens, pigs and more. Start your ride at the beginning of Kiwi Esplanade Reserve near the new Ngā Hau Māngere Bridge and weave your way around the waterfront to Ambury Regional Park. Once you’re in the farm you can begin the Māngere Foreshore Path, this isn’t a loop so you will need to make your way back the way you came. For a fun detour you can veer off to Māngere Lagoon Path for a short trip around the lagoon.

Ambury Regional Park has toilets, picnic tables and places to fill up your water bottles, so it is well worth making this stunning spot your big pit stop of the day. All our regional parks are rubbish free, so make sure to take all rubbish and recycling with you when you leave.

Narrow Neck to Devonport Path

Enjoy a family day out on this path from Narrow Neck Beach to Devonport village. The shared path swoops past beaches and reserves, and has excellent views of Rangitoto Island and Maungauika (North Head). At Narrow Neck Beach there is a great playground, and Cheltenham Beach is another worthwhile stop where you can enjoy a refreshing swim or rest under a pōhutukawa tree.

Waterview Path

Following Te Auaunga/Oakley Creek, the wide, sealed Waterview Path is more than just a cycle ride; it offers a range of things to see and do along the way. Kids will love zooming across the colourful bridges and stopping to inspect the playgrounds and skate parks.

You can also take the Grey Lynn to Waterview path, follow the rainbow road and it will guide you to Waterview Reserve. The path goes under the motorway where you can loop onto the wide and relatively flat Northwestern cycleway which gives you a flat ride all the way to Great North Road.

See the city on the Westhaven Path

Weave your way around our beautiful city centre waterfront on Westhaven Path. Start your ride along Curran Street in Herne Bay. You’ll find street parking here, or good nearby public transport. Cross under Auckland Harbour Bridge and onto the new boardwalks along Westhaven Promenade where you can enjoy stunning harbour views. Head left up Beaumont Street onto Te Wero Walkway where you can enjoy the nearby Daldy Street Park equipped with a basketball court, playground, water play area and 7.5m slide.

Carry on along the waterfront and dip your toes in the water at Karanga Plaza and admire the city view.

If the kids still have energy left to burn it is worth continuing over Te Wero bridge to see Te Wānanga, located on the seaward side of Quay Street. It’s an architectural take on a rocky tidal shelf, with openings like rock pools and steel balustrades like giant kina shells. Enjoy a breather under the shade of beautiful pōhutukawa.

Te Ara Tahuna/Ōrewa Estuary Path

Cycle the Te Ara Tahuna around the edge of the Ōrewa Estuary, through bush and parks. The route is a gentle loop with lovely views across the water and interesting features such as Māori carvings which celebrate the area’s history as an abundant food source. The flat and sealed path is perfect for children on bikes.

Pakuranga Rotary Path

Get views of Maungarei (Mount Wellington) and the sweeping Tāmaki Estuary on this flat bike ride along the Tāmaki River, from Farm Cove to the Panmure Bridge.

A highlight of the path is the snakes and ladders park in Farm Cove, where the kids can stop and enjoy some fun with a view. There are also other scenic picnic spots near the water, where you can pause and watch boats gliding by.

Find more great cycling tracks and walks near you on our website.

