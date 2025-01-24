Qualification and programme eligibility – final-year Fees Free

Source: Tertiary Education Commission

Only qualifications and programmes at Levels 3 and above on the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) are eligible. Eligible qualifications and programmes must be recognised by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) or Universities New Zealand and funded by the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) from:

the Delivery at Levels 3–7 (non-degree) on the NZQCF and all industry training Fund (DQ3-7), or

the Delivery at Levels 7 (degree) to 10 on the NZQCF Fund (DQ7-10), or

grants under section 556 of the Education and Training Act 2020 for tertiary provision towards a qualification on the NZQCF at Levels 3 or above.

Provider-based qualifications

Eligible provider-based qualifications are TEC-funded and are equal to or greater than 0.5 equivalent full-time students (EFTS).

Work-based programmes

Eligible work-based programmes are TEC-funded programmes comprising at least 120 credits.

Qualifications and programmes that are not eligible for final-year Fees Free

The following are not eligible for final-year Fees Free:

School learning programmes and secondary tertiary programmes

Certificates of proficiency

Pathway qualifications

Zero fee programmes

Programmes where fees are met under another funding arrangement, such as the Youth Guarantee (YG) Fund, Māori and Pasifika Trades Training (MPTT), or the Refugee English Fund

Qualifications and programmes at Levels 1 or 2 on the NZQCF

Provider-based qualifications that are less than 0.5 EFTS, or work-based programmes that are less than 120 credits.

Pathway qualifications

Pathway qualifications are qualifications that prepare learners to progress into further study and training by supporting them to meet minimum entry requirements and/or develop the required skills for higher study. For the purposes of final-year Fees Free:

This includes bridging qualifications, Certificates of University Preparation, Certificates in Study and Employment Pathways, and Level 3 Study and Career Preparation (except when primarily intended for career preparation).

This does not include qualifications that are used for staircasing, or programmes that comprise part of, or are cross-credited towards a higher qualification.

Any qualification confirmed as a pathway qualification will be excluded for all learners. The exclusion is not able to take into account individual learner intentions.

You can view the list of pathway qualifications that are excluded from Fees Free:

Pathway qualifications (XLSX 15 KB)

To request to add or remove a qualification from the list of pathway qualifications excluded from Fees Free, contact customerservice@tec.govt.nz with the subject: (EDUMIS number) Final-year Fees Free – pathway qualifications. Please briefly outline how the qualification you wish to add/remove from the list does/doesn’t meet the definition of a pathway qualification.

Qualification completion date

The date the learner completes their eligible provider-based qualification or work-based programme is defined as the date the requirements have been met by the learner to be awarded the qualification. This should align with what is recorded on the learner’s New Zealand Record of Achievement.

For provider-based study, TEOs will be required to submit the qualification completion date as part of their SDR submission from August 2025.

TEOs already report work-based programme completion dates to NZQA, which NZQA provide to TEC.

Qualification and programme eligibility FAQs

Why must provider-based qualifications comprise at least 0.5 EFTS and work-based programmes at least 120 credits to be eligible?

Setting a minimum threshold mitigates the risk of learners using their Fees Free entitlement on small pieces of study or training. For example, a learner will not be able to inadvertently consume their entitlement on a very short programme of 0.2 EFTS.

Setting the eligibility criteria for provider-based qualifications at 0.5 EFTS or greater means that the large number of learners who complete qualifications at this level, and don’t go on to do further study or training, can access final-year Fees Free.

A work-based programme minimum of 120 credits gives assurance that the training programme has career benefit to the learner. It reduces the risk that learners will use up their Fees Free entitlement on short training programmes directed by (and often entirely paid for by) their employers, or that employers will shift training costs onto learners.

Why aren’t Level 1 and 2 qualifications covered by Fees Free?

The Fees Free policy aligns eligibility with student support and government tuition subsidies.

Foundation programmes and qualifications (at NZQCF Levels 1 and 2) are excluded because provider-based Level 1 and 2 study is already fees-free, and learners shouldn’t have to use their Fees Free entitlement on courses and programmes intended to prepare them for tertiary education at Levels 3 and above.

Why do programmes and courses have to be recognised and funded to be available for Fees Free?

Fees Free was designed to help New Zealanders access high-quality tertiary education that provides skills for life and work. When a course or programme is both recognised by the NZQA or Universities New Zealand, and funded by the TEC, it means the course is of a high educational standard.

Are private training establishment (PTE) courses covered by Fees Free?

Yes, as long as the provider-based qualification or work-based programme meets the eligibility criteria.

What happens if a learner is enrolled in two qualifications at the same time?

For provider-based study, a learner enrolled in two qualifications at the same time will only receive Fees Free on completion of their first qualification. This applies, for example, when a learner is enrolled in a concurrent degree, or is studying towards two qualifications simultaneously. We’ll use the qualification completion date reported by TEOs to determine the first completed qualification.

For work-based learning, eligibility is based on the learner’s first programme completion (apprenticeship or training programme) rather than the qualifications that make up that programme, many of which will be under the 120-credit minimum.

