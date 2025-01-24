Palmerston North’s biggest social housing development opens

Source: New Zealand Government

The opening of Palmerston North’s biggest social housing development will have a significant impact for whānau in need of safe, warm, dry housing, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka says.

The minister visited the development today at North Street where a total of 50 two, three, and four-bedroom homes plus a shared community space were officially opened.

“The Government is deeply committed to supporting accessibility to good safe housing across New Zealand,” Mr Potaka says.

“The whānau who will move into these homes, most of whom come from the Ministry of Social Development’s Housing Register, will now experience the security, safety and comfort of a stable home.

“The benefits of proper housing can make a world of difference for people’s health and wellbeing as well as for stable education and employment.”

The homes were developed by Soho Group and built by Isles Construction over an eighteen-month period. A team of over 50 mostly local contractors have been on site to get the work done. Kāinga Ora and Y Central have entered a partnership for the shared community space at the development, which will be used by customers and the wider community. Y Central will coordinate the community space, manage bookings and facilitate activities and services.“This partnership will help connect the local community, providing a space where people can come together,” says Minister Potaka.People and families are expected to start moving into the new North Street homes in the next few weeks. Kāinga Ora has assigned a team of Housing Support Managers to support them as they settle into their new home and community.

Additional figures for editors:

With 540 people on the Ministry of Social Development’s Housing Register, the new homes will help meet the demand for more social housing in Palmerston North.As at 30 November 2024, Kāinga Ora owned 1,543 state homes in Palmerston North providing a home to 3,594 customers.

